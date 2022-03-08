BTS MBTI Types explained 

BTS is known for its diverse personalities, and the BTS Army sometimes finds the balance between the seven members overwhelming, despite their varying ages and personalities. We've put together information where you can learn more about each member's personality and compatibility by looking at their MBTI Types.

For those unfamiliar with the term, MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, and it's incredibly trendy among Gen Z. People worldwide have been taking MBTI personality tests to determine which of the 16 personality types they belong to.

Some believe the results are strikingly successful in explaining their characteristics.

The four categories that MBTI uses to categorize people's personalities are extroversion vs introversion, sensing vs intuition, thinking vs feeling, and judging vs perceiving. This represents a set of 16 broad types, each represented by a four-letter MBTI label that reflects one's preference for the two extremes of each category.

BTS took the MBTI test in 2017 to figure out which of the 16 personality types they belong to. Since then, things have altered for BTS, along with some of their MBTI outcomes.

Here are the MBTI personality types of all seven members of BTS, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS members' original and new MBTI types

Jin and Suga - INTP

Jin and Suga's MBTI personality type is INTP. This type of personality belongs to the Analysts group, which includes the ENTJ (Commanders), ENTP (Debaters), INTJ (Architects), and INTP (Logicians).

Analyst personality types are more likely to follow their collective psyche precepts than their hearts' desires. Whenever it comes to decision-making, they are remarkably tactical and outstanding problem solvers.

These deep thinkers are naturally inquisitive around them. They are self-sufficient, communally picky, and motivated by a desire to gain knowledge and begin creating.

Jin and Suga's INTP personality type stands for Introverted, intuitive, thinking, and prospecting. This MBTI personality type is uncommon, accounting for less than 5% of the world's population.

INTPs are introverts, which implies they thrive when isolated. They can also be noticeably silent in a huge group, which Suga fans can attest to. Despite their quiet public persona, INTPs have a lot on their minds. They can think creatively to generate ideas and ways to solve problems.

INTPs can often be rational, and they enjoy thinking about new things. Hence, philosophers and scientists are among the most well-known INTPs.

2) J-Hope - ESFJ

J-Hope's MBTI personality type is ESFJ, which falls under the category of Sentinels and includes ISTJ (Logisticians), ISFJ (Defendants), ESTJ (Executives), and ESFJ (Consuls).

Sentinels are on a mission to restore peace and stability to the world. They're frequently the strong force that keeps a group together and are friendly, realistic, and collaborative.

They are self-assured high performers who understand their dedication. Sentinels maintain a level of calm and avoid tense situations.

People with ESFJ personality types, such as J-Hope, are known for their outgoing personalities. ESFJ is a short form for extraversion, sensing, feeling, and judging.

They enjoy being social and derive the confidence to interact with people. It's no mystery that ESFJs are prevalent among their peers, and besides, J-Hope was popular in high school and has a wonderful personality.

ESFJs are also nurturing and love taking care of their families. They put a high priority on loyalty and will go above and beyond for those nearer to them. J-Hope is known for giving hope to the Army during difficult times.

3) RM and V - ENFP

RM and V's MBTI personality type is ENFP. It's under the category of Diplomats, which includes INFJ (Advocates), INFP (Mediators), ENFJ (Protagonists), and ENFP (Campaigners). A sense of community is crucial for diplomats. These personality types are looking for purposeful relations.

They value honesty above all else and are true professionals when it relates to EQ, including being sympathetic to their own and everyone else's feelings. They are drawn to improving the world.

ENFP stands for extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and prospecting, which RM and V are recognized as. These people thrive in social situations and are known to be great communicators. This is due to their keen awareness of their environment and ability to link disparate thoughts.

RM and V seem to meet that description perfectly. The former is the band's leader and frequently talks in interviews, while V is a friendly person who often makes meaningful relations. He also came up with the phrase I purple you for the Army to express his love to them.

ENFPs are also inquisitive individuals with vivid imaginations. They have the ability to adapt to new situations and generate ideas that others have not considered. V revealed in 2021 that his MBTI type had been altered to INFP, indicating that he may be shyer and quieter than he would seem.

RM was an INFP (Mediator) when BTS initially took the test, but now he has the same personality type as V, ENFP (Campaigner). INFPs and ENFPs are, after all, two halves of the same coin in several ways.

4) Jimin - ENFJ

ENFJ is Jimin's MBTI personality type. He is a protagonist who also falls into the Diplomats category.

Only 2% of the population comprises these self-assured, enthusiastic representatives. Jimin is an ENFJ which means extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging.

It's fairly similar to RM and V. ENFJs and ENFPs are people-oriented, artistic personalities who can carry together people of various personalities.

On the other hand, ENFJs like Jimin are less impulsive than ENFPs like RM and V. The former value goal-setting and making plans, and they are dependable. Some people believe ENFJs are more empathetic to other people's feelings than ENFPs.

5) Jungkook - ISFP and INTP

Jungkook's MBTI personality types are ISFP and INTP. This personality type belongs to the Explorers category, which includes ISTP (Virtuosos), ISFP (Adventurers), ESTP (Entrepreneurs), and ESFP (Entertainers).

Explorers are quick-thinking people who can react fast when circumstances demand it. They are fearless in the face of adversity, open to change, and appreciate being energetic. They also make a conscious effort to strike a healthy work-life balance.

They are captivated by innovation, the most recent fashion, and novel interactions.

Jungkook, BTS's youngest member, resembles a few MBTI personality types. He was an INFP in 2017. In 2020, he became an ISFP (introverted, observant, feeling, and prospecting).

As a result, INFP moved from being the most familiar personality type in BTS to being invisible.

BTS Jungkook's most recent update, from December 2021, revealed that he is half-ISFP and half-INTP.

These types are known for their calm mentalities and approachable attitude. However, ISFPs (Adventurers) and INTPs have some disparities.

The former is more specific and makes judgments on virtues. Meanwhile, the second type views the world from a broad perspective and depends on rational thinking rather than values to make decisions.

Jungkook's nature appears to be flexible, and he displays various characteristics based on the circumstances. This could explain why he is known as a Golden Maknae who excels at everything.

There are many resources to find out more about your favorite idols, and the BTS Army is always looking for more ways to learn more about BTS, such as zodiac signs, birthdays, names, outfits, merch, and MBTI types.

