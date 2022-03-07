Machine Gun Kelly reveals he would like BTS to perform at his and Megan Fox's wedding

Global K-pop sensation, BTS, has been a huge supporter of several artists and their work. In turn, they have also garnered a lot of goodwill and support from other celebrities. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) recently hinted that he would like BTS to perform at his and Megan Fox's wedding. During Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Machine Gun Kelly unknowingly referred to his fiancée Megan Fox as

"My wife."

MGK was questioned about which boy band he would schedule to perform at their wedding during Ellen's Burning Questions segment. The Midnight in the Switchgrass guest star mentioned:

“Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC, but which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS. I met them at the Billboard Awards & they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Machine Gun Kelly shares his desire for BTS to perform at his and Megan Fox's wedding

The idea of having the Dynamite singers perform at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's wedding arose from the rapper's slip-up during the show. While sharing an embarrassing story of their massage therapist trying to diagnose his allegedly gassy gut during an appointment at their new LA home, MGK said:

“My wife is right there! No, no, no.”

Two years after meeting on the set of Randall Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox on January 11, 2022.

Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship public in June 2020, a few weeks after the release of Machine Gun Kelly's song Bloody Valentine, which highlighted Fox in the music video. Fox announced the couple's engagement on January 12, 2022.

MGK's retitled album Mainstream Sellout will be released on March 25, and he and the Blink-182 alum are still planning to get it tattooed on their already tatted-up bodies.

“I'll maybe wait for like, release day just for his own [sake] but I'm sure we'll get it tattooed just to bring it full circle. We'll just go over something.”

On March 19, MGK will perform at the San Isidro Racecourse in Buenos Aires, as part of Lollapalooza Argentina.

Meanwhile, the K-pop superstars are gearing up for their upcoming concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Edited by Danyal Arabi