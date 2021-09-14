"Whenever it's Conor, it's always insane" - When 'huge UFC fan' Megan Fox recalled her experience of chaotic Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor brawl at UFC 229

Conor McGregor is one of the most, if not the most, polarizing fighters in the UFC.

Having consolidated a position at the top of a number of fighters' hitlists, he has earned a less-than-sterling reputation. However, this is something that even people outside the combat sports circuit are familiar with. Megan Fox, for instance, is one of them.

While in conversation with guest host Arsenio Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Megan Fox opened up about her experience at UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov famously attacked Conor McGregor's corner after the main event.

The 'Till Death' starlet offered some insight into all the chaos that ensued after 'The Eagle' outperformed the Irishman at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I was actually at the Conor-Khabib fight a couple of years ago, when all that chaos happened. Everyone had to like, run. We had to like, escape. They started jumping the ring. I see the ring girls running in their robes. And I'm like, 'I better run too if the ring girls are running.' Whenever it's Conor, it's always insane," admitted Megan Fox.

Check out Megan Fox discussing her experience at UFC 229 below:

Megan Fox caught in the crossfire thanks to Conor McGregor yet again

Conor McGregor recently found his way into the headlines with a bang. The MTV VMAs saw the Dubliner and rapper Machine Gun Kelly getting into and altercation. The scuffle was allegedly prompted by MGK's reluctance to click a picture with the Irishman.

However, the McGregor camp soon emerged with a statement refuting the claim. What's more, they went on to declare that the former two-division UFC champion did not instigate a fight with anyone.

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA's 😳



(via laurademytrk/IG) pic.twitter.com/yMMudgq3YG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2021

Megan Fox subsequently stepped in to lead her significant other away from the disgruntled UFC lightweight.

Also Read

However, McGregor hurled the remnants of a drink at the pair as they walked away. It seems like Megan Fox was onto something when she said that things were always "insane" with Conor McGregor.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Harvey Leonard