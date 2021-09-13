Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards? 

Conor McGregor once again found himself at the center of another controversy at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
The Irishman was attending the VMAs with fiance Dee Devlin to give the 'MTV Artist of the Year' award to close friend Justin Bieber.
Before the event kicked off, Conor McGregor was spotted having an altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who was at the event with partner Megan Fox. The media and fans present at the awards ceremony caught Conor McGregor throwing a drink at Machine Gun Kelly before being apprehended by event security.
The incident was first reported by TMZ at 6:42 pm PT. Conor McGregor tried to approach Machine Gun Kelly for a handshake and a photograph but was pushed away by the singing sensation's personal security.
The Irishman stumbled back, spilling some of the drink he was holding and dropping the cane that is currently helping him walk after the injury he suffered at UFC 264. Enraged and confused at the situation, Conor McGregor went on to splash the remainder of his drink at Machine Gun Kelly.
The former UFC champion then tried to land one of his trademark hands on Machine Gun Kelly but was quickly separated by security once again.
Here is the video published by TMZ:
Here is another angle of the same incident:
Here are some of the snapshots that went viral on social media shortly after the altercation took place:
Conor McGregor's spokesperson: He did not ask anyone for a picture
Despite the entire incident being recorded and posted by multiple sources on social media, Conor McGregor and his PR team deny any direct involvement with the brawl that broke out at the MTV Video Music Awards.
In a statement to ESPN, Conor McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler said that the Irishman did not approach Machine Gun Kelly for a photograph and nor did he start the altercation that ensued.
"Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July," the statement read.
Conor McGregor denied taking any responsibility for the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Ali Abdelaziz, manager and friend of Conor McGregor's longtime foe Khabib Nurmagomedov, took the opportunity and fired a shot at the Irishman on Twitter.
