"I don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers" - Conor McGregor claims nothing happened between him and Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards 

Conor McGregor shed light on the infamous incident involving himself and renowned rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two got into a heated confrontation at the MTV Video Music Awards.

'The Notorious' stated that he had no idea why the situation escalated the way it did with the Cleveland-based rapper. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Conor McGregor said:

“Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The incident took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Machine Gun Kelly was seen alongside his current partner, Megan Fox.

Conor McGregor reportedly asked the rapper for a picture. MGK's security team pushed McGregor away, resulting in a brawl.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion was accompanied to the awards show by his longtime partner Dee Devlin. Conor McGregor congratulated Justin Beiber for winning the 'Artist of the Year' title at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Conor McGregor's spokesperson made a statement about his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

The Irish superstar's official spokesperson Karen Kessler sent out a statement to ESPN regarding the incident. The statement denied primary rumors that McGregor had asked for a picture with Kelly.

ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi revealed the official statement:

"UFC star Conor McGregor and singer Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation Sunday night on the MTV VMAs red carpet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photos and videos from the scene show McGregor throwing a drink and both sides being separated. Regarding the skirmish, McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler sent this statement to @espn: 'Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July.'"

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson issued a statement on McGregor’s “incident” with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs.



