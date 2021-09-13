Why was there a scuffle between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards?

Still recovering from the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264, Conor McGregor made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 13.

The Irishman attended the event with his longtime fiance Dee Devlin to present the 'MTV Artist of the Year' award to Justin Bieber, with whom he shares a close camaraderie.

At the red carpet ceremony for the event at the Barclays Center in New York, Conor McGregor got involved in a brief physical altercation with rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

It was reported by TMZ at 6:42 pm PT that Conor McGregor wanted to greet Machine Gun Kelly and possibly wished to click a picture as well. He started walking up to the singing sensation with his hand stuck out in the gesture of a handshake.

However, Machine Gun Kelly's security pushed him away, leaving Conor McGregor enraged and confused about why he was being treated that way.

Stumbling back, Conor McGregor spilled some of the drink that he was holding. He also dropped the cane that is currently helping him walk with the injured leg. In retaliation, Conor McGregor threw the rest of his drink at Machine Gun Kelly.

A brief altercation followed where Conor Mcgregor was seen trying to throw hands at Machine Gun Kelly, but the two were separated by event security before any blows could be landed. MGK's partner Megan Fox was with him at the time as well.

According to TMZ Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation after Conor asked MGK for a pic, but he declined.👀😳



Here's a video of the entire melee unfolding on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Conor McGregor: "I don't fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers"

Once the situation deescalated, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walked the red carpet together before entering the building. Later in the evening, he performed his single Papercuts alongside friend and frequent collaborator, Travis Barker. MGK also won the 'MTV Best Alternative Video' for his clip My Ex's Best Friend (feat. Blackbear).

When asked to comment on the scuffle with Conor McGregor, MGK simply walked away, refusing to give an answer.

Conor McGregor, however, had quite a few things to say. He denied knowing the singer and waved away the news of the altercation as 'just rumors.' This came despite photos and videos of the incident having already been circulated on social media and several outlets reporting on it.

"Absolutely nothing (happened). I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you. Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox," Conor McGregor said to Entertainment Tonight.

As per PageSix, there was initial talk of possibly boycotting Conor McGregor from the event as the organizers feared MGK and Megan Fox would not walk the carpet otherwise. However, both McGregor and Devlin were seen seated at the event once it kicked off and things went smoothly thereafter.

