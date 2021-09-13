"Khabib change this man for life" - Ali Abdelaziz reacts to Conor McGregor's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz reacted to Conor McGregor's confrontation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pioneer of Dominance MMA, Ali Abdelaziz reacted to the incident, hinting that Conor McGregor's history of violent pursuits stems from his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dominance MMA is one of the biggest MMA management agencies today, comprising a stable of popular fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman, among others.

Abdelaziz inferred that 'The Notorious' was humbled by the Dagestani Sambo specialist and that he was no longer the same man before he fought 'The Eagle' at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor cleared the air about the confrontation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Irishman stated that he had no idea why the situation escalated the way it did with the Cleveland-based rapper.

“Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Ali Abdelaziz also believes McGregor's escapades started after he fought Floyd Mayweather and supposedly received the biggest paycheck of his life.

Conor McGregor has been involved in numerous legal issues since his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz's statement about Conor McGregor does not come as a surprise, as the Dubliner was involved in numerous allegations and legal issues after UFC 229.

In March of 2019, the Irish mega-star was arrested after an altercation with a fan. McGregor reportedly took the fan's phone and smashed it on the ground resulting in a strong-armed robbery charge and a $5,000 bond after being in custody for several hours.

A few months later, in August 2019, 'The Notorious' assaulted an elderly man at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. The infamous incident was recorded on video, with Conor McGregor enduring heavy criticism from the MMA community for the act.

