Conor McGregor is no stranger to stirring controversy. In the past six years, the UFC superstar has climbed the ladder of success, and fittingly enough, established himself as the biggest fighter in the history of the company.

While McGregor's popularity should largely be attributed to his dexterity in fighting, it wouldn't be unfair to say that the periodical controversies in which the 'Notorious' is often involved, have also played a part in his ballooning fame. If McGregor's extraordinary performances in the octagon have helped him become popular, then so did his antics outside the octagon.

And sometimes, those antics are so unfortunate that even a random person may have to face its consequences, let alone his UFC opponents.

Why did Conor McGregor punch a guy in a bar?

Accustomed to pounding world-class fighters in the octagon, in April 2019, Conor McGregor once punched an old man at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

McGregor walked into the bar and offered everyone around him shots of his famous Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. However, one person was not interested in McGregor's offer and refused to down the shot.

Following a brief argument, the Notorious lost his cool and punched the man at the side of his head before he was pulled away by his companions.

Ireland's national police launched an investigation into the attack, and a few months later, the Irishman pleaded guilty. He was fined €1,000 and managed to avoid jail time.

Speaking to ESPN's Airel Helwani, McGregor later admitted that it was foolish of him to punch the man and that he will maintain his composure in incidents like these.

"I was in the wrong, that man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did... I’ve learned from every single experience in my life and try to do right for the people who want me to do right… But how can they back me in certain situations? I must understand that and grow as a man and make amends," said McGregor.

Alert: My entire interview with @TheNotoriousMMA airs TONIGHT on ESPN2 at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt. We discuss the recent bar incident, his string of controversies, his injured hand, his return, Diaz, Khabib and so much more. One hour, unedited with Conor McGregor. Tonight! pic.twitter.com/4QyYIBGlvN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 22, 2019

According to the Irish Daily Star tabloid, the man who was punched by McGregor called him a "bully with money".

Conor McGregor's other controversies outside of the octagon

Conor McGregor has been involved in several other controversies apart from the pub incident. The infamous bus attack in 2018 is one of those, where McGregor threw a dolly at a bus in which Khabib Nurmagomedov was traveling along with other UFC stars. McGregor was arrested and fined $50,000 for the attack.

The Irishman was arrested again the following year after he snatched the phone of one of his fans who was filming him, and smashed it into the ground. Although, McGregor was not pleaded guilty, he was taken into the custody for armed robbery and criminal mischief.

In September 2020, McGregor was arrested over allegations of sexual assault. However, he was released two days later without any charge.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Keeping aside all his controversies, Conor McGregor will be making his return to the octagon on January 23, 2021 at UFC 257. The 32-year-old will be facing the No.2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier had earlier clashed in 2014 in which the Irish fighter emerged victorious via first-round TKO.

Coming off a spectacular win against Donald Cerrone in January 2020, McGregor would be hoping to earn successive victories for the first time since 2016.

However, it is fairly clear that Dustin Poirier is likely to put on a much more competitive performance in the rematch as compared to their earlier bout, given that 'The Diamond' has massively improved in the past six years.