BTS Army donate the money of concert tickets to help Ukraine

As the BTS' peaceful influence in the world grows, the group has encouraged many fans to spread kindness.

All 300,000 tickets for the group's concert Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas were sold out almost instantly during the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership Presale on March 3, according to reports.

Mu⁷ @130613fate K-ARMYs who weren’t able to get a ticket to PTD concert in Seoul are donating the money to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine 🥺🥺 K-ARMYs who weren’t able to get a ticket to PTD concert in Seoul are donating the money to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine 🥺🥺 https://t.co/TkBwKE2omJ

Fans found it difficult to purchase tickets for the previous concert in Korea, so many chose to attend the Las Vegas show instead. However, some fans were unable to obtain tickets this time as well. After that, many fans donated money from their ticket refunds to help Ukraine.

BTS Army raise funds to help Ukraine

Several of these fans chose to give money from their tickets to charitable organizations in Ukraine. As one Army put it,

"Hoseok, I was unable to obtain a ticket. But I'm glad you'll be able to witness other armies. Let's meet again in ten years. It's quite difficult (to get a ticket). My heart hurts. I donated the money for the ticket. I made a donation to the Ukrainian Embassy...PEACE"

하늘타리 @skymarsh @BTS_twt 호석아 티켓팅 실패했어. 너는 그래도 다른 아미들 만나서 행복해라. 우리 10년 뒤에나 만나자. 넘나 어렵다. 마음이 아프다 ㅠㅠ 티켓값은 기부했어. 우크라이나 대사관에... PEACE.. @BTS_twt 호석아 티켓팅 실패했어. 너는 그래도 다른 아미들 만나서 행복해라. 우리 10년 뒤에나 만나자. 넘나 어렵다. 마음이 아프다 ㅠㅠ 티켓값은 기부했어. 우크라이나 대사관에... PEACE.. https://t.co/C1E0OIB12a

Another army stated,

"Despite the fact that I was unable to obtain a ticket, I am now in possession of additional funds. As a result, I donated the proceeds from the ticket to Ukrainian children. I intend to spend this money on happiness, so I believe it is only fair that it be put to good use."

abcdefghi_Love_JK_lmnopqrstuvwxyz (P.MIKA⁷) @kookook22 티켓팅은 비록 실패 했지만 덕분에 남게 된 여유 티켓비는 우크라이나 어린이들을 위해 기부했다. 기쁘게 쓰려 했던 돈이니 좋은 곳에 쓰는게 맞는 듯! :) 티켓팅은 비록 실패 했지만 덕분에 남게 된 여유 티켓비는 우크라이나 어린이들을 위해 기부했다. 기쁘게 쓰려 했던 돈이니 좋은 곳에 쓰는게 맞는 듯! :) https://t.co/6EpMpLH1HP

One fan expressed,

"I was unable to obtain a ticket for the 'Speak Yourself' concert too and gave the funds to UNICEF. I was once again unsuccessful in obtaining tickets. I remembered that time and decided to contribute the ticket money so I wouldn't feel really bad. I'll consider my next opportunity and cheer you on from afar. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys perform on stage. I purple you."

여수이🌻✨💜가쟈아아아아 (퍼투댄 서울) @begin_170902

맘이 그랬었고 해서 티켓금액

유니세프 기부했었던

이번두 서울 공연 티켓팅 실패하니

그때 생각나서 기부하고 왔어요

이래야 미련없이 맘 비우고

다음을 생각하며 이번 공연 멀리서

응원할수 있을것 같아서

얘들에 무대에서 멋진모습으로

만나자 아포방포 보라해 스픽콘때두 티켓팅 실패하고맘이 그랬었고 해서 티켓금액유니세프 기부했었던이번두 서울 공연 티켓팅 실패하니그때 생각나서 기부하고 왔어요이래야 미련없이 맘 비우고다음을 생각하며 이번 공연 멀리서응원할수 있을것 같아서얘들에 무대에서 멋진모습으로만나자 아포방포보라해 스픽콘때두 티켓팅 실패하고맘이 그랬었고 해서 티켓금액 유니세프 기부했었던이번두 서울 공연 티켓팅 실패하니그때 생각나서 기부하고 왔어요이래야 미련없이 맘 비우고다음을 생각하며 이번 공연 멀리서응원할수 있을것 같아서얘들에 무대에서 멋진모습으로만나자 아포방포 💜 보라해🌻✨ https://t.co/zcOtiVsAmc

Many more fans contributed their ticket money to Ukraine in order to help them in every manner possible with the $1 million UN project by BTS Army. Some have even offered to help them in their home country.

HippieWings💜⁷ (hiatus) @KiyakakaHippie



Your donations for the Ukraine are being matched up to $1M US dollars in the 48 hrs since this started!



, let's join in! @VancityReynolds Please donate!Your donations for the Ukraine are being matched up to $1M US dollars in the 48 hrs since this started! #BTSARMY , let's join in! @VancityReynolds Please donate!Your donations for the Ukraine are being matched up to $1M US dollars in the 48 hrs since this started!#BTSARMY, let's join in! https://t.co/NQlrwGHRgt

⟭⟬ Nivvy_Potato⁷ ⟬⟭ (ia coz🤱) @PornesianPotato twitter.com/bangtanB7S/sta… yooms⁷ @bangtanB7S Not a single piece of litter on the floor #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA Not a single piece of litter on the floor #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA https://t.co/0HiosPSF6D This reminds me of when BTS had their concert at O2 Arena, London. ARMYs had planned projects to donate money to charities before the concert and clean the arena after the concert. They also raised money to buy tickets for broke ARMYs. I love y'all! This reminds me of when BTS had their concert at O2 Arena, London. ARMYs had planned projects to donate money to charities before the concert and clean the arena after the concert. They also raised money to buy tickets for broke ARMYs. I love y'all! 😭 twitter.com/bangtanB7S/sta…

This isn't the first time Army has given money from ticket refunds. BTS member Suga motivated fans to donate in March 2020, when he donated 100 million SKW, which is about $83,000, to the coronavirus relief work in his hometown of Daegu, which had been hardest hit by the outbreak. Following that, fans donated money from their ticket refunds to the Corona relief fund as well.

Edited by Sabika