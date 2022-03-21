Doja Cat stops performance at Lollapalooza Argentina to check on injured fan

American rapper and singer Doja Cat on Sunday stopped her live performance at the Lollapalooza Argentina festival when she realized a fan was in distress. She was performing her song Options when she asked for the track to be cut midway and addressed the audience, asking if someone was in pain.

“Yo. Cut it!” Billboard quoted Doja as saying. She then addressed the audience and asked if anyone needed help:

“Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?”

Videos of the artist talking to the audience surfaced across the internet on Sunday.

After the 26-year-old singer-songwriter pointed to her fans, asking if somebody needed help, a section of the crowd waved and pointed in response. She then communicated to the security and stage management to take care of the fan. Doja added:

“We can’t have that. I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”

She emphasized the importance of crowd safety to the audience before resuming her performance with her hit single Say So. Before resuming her set, Doja said:

“It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed. It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people … Don’t get, you know, sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise.”

Doja Cat is currently on the road touring across eight countries and has 30 upcoming concerts.

In November last year, at least 11 people died during the Astroworld Festival performance of Travis Scott. The Houston Fire Department had then noted that the crowd was pushed and compressed in the front.

Earlier this month, 20-year-old singer Billie Eilish stopped her concert to give an inhaler to a fan who experienced trouble breathing. She was performing in Atlanta when she spotted one of her fans caught in a pit near the stage. "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going," Eilish had said.

More about Doja Cat

Doja Cat released music on SoundCloud as a teenager and signed a record deal at the age of 17. Her debut album was the EP Purrr! in 2014. She revealed the title of her third studio album, Planet Her, in March 2021.

The album features singles like Need to Know, which was released alongside a music video on June 11, 2021. Her second single, You Right, was released in collaboration with The Weeknd. The album gained the number two position on Billboard 200, where it remained for another two weeks.

