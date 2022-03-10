"Beyond Fake": The Weeknd responds to viral ‘Dawn FM’ tracklist ft. Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla Sign, and more

The Weeknd has rubbished a rumored original tracklist for Dawn FM calling it "beyond fake." A purported, January-released Dawn FM tracklist has been doing the rounds on social media. It features a handwritten list of 19 songs that were supposedly intended for the album’s 'original' version.

The list included featured artists like Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla Sign, and Kali Uchis, who did not appear on the released version. Dawn FM features narration by Jim Carrey, guest vocals from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, and spoken word appearances from Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie.

The Weeknd debunks rumors of alternative 'original' Dawn FM album

The Weeknd @theweeknd Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Kali Uchis were a part of the original tracklist of The Weeknd’s ‘DAWN FM’ album, according to the leaked tracklist. Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Kali Uchis were a part of the original tracklist of The Weeknd’s ‘DAWN FM’ album, according to the leaked tracklist. https://t.co/g5VUKw3ofH i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO twitter.com/buzzingpop/sta… i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO twitter.com/buzzingpop/sta…

The rumored tracklist, which was said to be the 'original' list of songs for Dawn FM, mentions all the tracks from the official album except for the song How Do I Make You Love Me? It also features unheard songs Lost City, Euphoria with Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign, Eat My Heart with Kali Uchis, and Heaven’s Gates.

Dawn FM was released on all streaming platforms in January and charted at No.2 on the Billboard. It was released as a follow-up to his album After Hours (2020).The lead single from the album Take My Breath peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The album started off with a titular intro that seemed to pick right off where After Hours left, with building synths and Abel's echoey vocals that sang about the end of the night and arrival of dawn, accentuated by sounds like birds chirping. The track ended with the radio DJ voiceover heard in the teaser, inviting fans to listen to "103.5: Dawn FM." Read our track-by-track review of Dawn FM here.

The Weeknd announces 2022 tour dates

Earlier this week, the artist revealed the dates for his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour 2022, which will begin in his hometown of Toronto on July 8, followed by stops in North America over the month of July, and Los Angeles on September 2, after which it will move overseas.

The Weeknd's 2022 tour will feature works from his albums Dawn FM and After Hours. The artist will be joined by Doja Cat as a special guest in the United States and Canada. The Canadian artist postponed his tour last year several times due to the pandemic. However, he had stated that the new version of the tour would be something bigger and special that require stadiums.

