5 stylish Doja Cat moments as rapper releases Get Into It (Yuh) video

Doja Cat is no stranger to show-stopping outfits. With the help of her stylist and Creative Director Brett Alan Nelson, Doja always manages to look out of this world — pun intended at her recent video.

From her street style, to her music videos, to the red carpet, whether she’s a fashion alien, wig-wearing, funky, and esthetically pleasing queen or simple-chic - Doja has proven herself to be a true fashion chameleon.

She has always delivered more than just performance and music, she never forgets to serve gasp-worthy fashion on a silver platter.

Here are five times when Doja Cat proved that she's the real fashion queen

Choosing just five outfits was no small feat considering there are like a million to choose from but here we are. In no particular order, let’s get into it (yuh).

1) The Best Friend music video

No, seriously though, let’s talk about every single one of Doja’s outfits in the Best Friend music video. We’re counting them all as one entry and this is the moment that completely wow-ed us.

2) The Kiss Me More music video

Can we have a moment for all of the moments when Doja relished in her glamorous inner-alien self in the Kiss Me More music video? She served some major goddess ft. inter-galactic chic looks and we were mesmerized. Doja, release the fashion collection already - please and thank you.

3) Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show

Doja Cat showed up looking like a modern day fairy at the Dolce and Gabbana showcase at the 2021 Alta Moda fashion Show. This outfit left us wanting and gasping for more.

4) The Woman music video

Doja Cat served up some fabulous and gorgeous outfits in this music video. The magical looks in the video are guaranteed to encourage the woman in you to dress up and dance.

5) Doja's 2021 Halloween costume

Here's a major throwback vibe featuring Doja Cat as Sarah Bellum, better known as the mayor's tall secretary from The Powerpuff Girls. This outfit makes one wonder about the fashion magic that Doja is capable of.

Are you still not sure who the style queen of rap is?

Edited by Sabika