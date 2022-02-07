"I wait for people to be okay" - Billie Eilish stops concert to give fan an inhaler, wins over the internet  

American singer Billie Eilish stopped her concert on February 6 to give an inhaler to a fan who was experiencing a medical emergency.

As per TMZ, the 20-year-old songstress was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta when she saw one of her fans in the audience caught in a pit near the front of the stage's catwalk and seemed to require medical assistance.

As soon as Billie Eilish noticed the distressed fan, she instructed medical staff to provide assistance to the individual and asked other concertgoers to step back and let the individual regain their composure.

She also appeared to allude to rapper Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival while shaming the rapper's conduct on stage.

"I wait for people to be OK until I keep going," Eilish said.

"You put people before yourself" - Netizens heap praise on Billie Eilish

After the video of Eilish's generosity went viral on the internet, fans expressed their appreciation at the gesture. The concert clip was uploaded by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

The 20-year-old took an apparent dig at rapper Travis Scott when she paused her concert to attend to a fan in need, stating she waits for people to be okay before she continues her performance. The comment caused the audience to begin cheering loudly, and she proceeded to resume her show.

The incident involving Travis Scott, 30, occurred on the first night of the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021.

Fans of the performer became aggressive shortly after he began his set, causing a crowd surge and thousands getting pushed towards the main stage.

A total of ten people were crushed by other fans during Scott's performance and died from causes like cardiac arrest and asphyxiation.

A number of concertgoers were also fetched by security personnel during the show while unconscious.

Around halfway through the concert, it was declared a mass casualty event.

Meanwhile, the rapper continued to perform for his fans and brought out Drake to wrap up his set around 10 PM.

Apparently, the Sicko Mode rapper learned of the situation during the pre-scheduled afterparty.

He was later accused of ignoring the events unfolding around him and ignoring concertgoers with medical issues during his set.

Following the cancelation of the rest of the festival, the rapper released an apology video in which he claimed he was unaware of what had transpired.

