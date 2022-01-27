Change.org petition to bring Travis Scott back to Coachella receives more than 70,000 signatures

A change.org petition to bring trap-rap superstar Travis Scott back as a headliner for the 2023 edition of the Coachella Valley Festival has now received more than 70,000 signatures.

Travis was set to headline the coveted gig this year before being replaced by Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Harry Styles, who were announced as the final headliners on January 13.

The petition, which has the heading "BRING TRAVIS BACK TO COACHELLA," reads:

"After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap."

"We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!"

Fans intend to bring Scott back or have Kanye bring him along on the stage.

Travis Scott and the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott, captivating crooner Frank Ocean and rebellious rockers Rage Against The Machine were touted to headline the 2020 edition before it was canceled due to COVID-19. While the other two headliners postponed their commitment, Scott headlines the current edition.

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people lost their lives due to poor crowd management, Scott also lost multiple sponsorships and collaborations with brands like Dior and Anheuser-Busch.

Scott addressed the tragedy in an extended interview with Charlamagne tha God. Scott mentioned that he was unaware of the gravity of the situation until after his set. He said that he couldn't hear the screams of his fans. The Houston police let his set carry on for an additional 40 minutes even after the concert had turned into a "mass casualty event."

Now, fans who support the artist are even demanding refunds and selling their Coachella passes.

In addition to the termination of his brand deals, Travis Scott has also been named in most of the over 300 lawsuits filed since the tragedy, blaming the artist and the organizers for gross negligence. Scott has appealed for all cases to be thrown out.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Scott seems to be moving forward with releasing his upcoming record UTOPIA. After Scott scrubbed his social media clean over the past month, many fans noticed that he had added the title in full caps Instagram bio again.

Edited by Srijan Sen