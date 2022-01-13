Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West set to headline

After a gap of almost three years, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Californian desert this April, on the back-to-back weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24.

Harry Styles is set to headline the consecutive Fridays, with Billie Eilish and Kanye West (now known as Ye) featuring as the star performers for Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

The world famous festival is also hyping the return of superstar DJ trio Swedish House Mafia, who will perform as previously announced.

The Friday lineup includes a host of other acts across various genres, such as R&B crooner Daniel Ceaser, Indie darling Phoebe Bridgers, and Family Ties hitmaker Baby Keem.

Fierce rapper Megan Thee Stallion, rap's first 'boy band' BROCKHAMPTON, and Heartbreak Anniversary heartthrob Giveon are some of Saturday's other highlights.

The versatile Doja Cat, iconic rap duo Run The Jewels, and reggaeton staple Karol G form some of Sunday's most exciting acts.

A prominent slot is also reserved for a roster of rising Asian music stars from 88rising, entitled "Head In The Clouds Forever".

Eilish was confirmed as a headliner last week, with Styles also confirming earlier on Wednesday. Kanye's return has been touted since his first-ever Sunday Service performance at the festival.

The 2022 lineup is noticeably missing a number of artists that were previously announced as headliners before the 2020 edition of the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine were set to have headlining sets before being bumped to the (also-postponed) 2021 festival.

While Scott’s headlining set was axed due to the continued aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, rebellious rock band Rage Against the Machine is no longer playing the festival due to reasons unclear, even though their rescheduled reunion tour was built around the Coachella weekends. Frank Ocean, the final 2020 headliner, has seemingly pushed his performance to 2023.

Another interesting bit of festival info is the COVID-19 vaccination policy adopted by the organizers. In October, it was announced that full vaccination would no longer be mandatory to attend the festival.

Festivalgoers now have the option to either provide vaccination proof or present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the events. This mandate contradicts the initial full vaccination policy from AEG, which owns Coachella promoter Goldenvoice.

The 2022 Coachella Festival shows all the signs of being yet another memorable addition to the storied history of the festival, COVID-willing.

