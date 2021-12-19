Top albums coming out in 2022

Adele, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Beiber, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo are a few artists who come to mind when thinking of who had the best album this year. With 2021 on the verge of being history, the new year is looking like a wonderful time to be a music fanatic.

With this year coming to its conclusion, a couple of important questions regarding the new year come to mind. Who are the artists set to take 2022 by storm, and which albums rank amongst the most anticipated for the coming year?

Read this article for an overview of some of the biggest albums scheduled to be released in 2022 thus far.

Machine Gun Kelly and Charli XCX set to release new albums in 2022

1) MGK - Born with Horns

Machine Gun Kelly seems to have a knack for being one of the most versatile artists out there. He initially gained recognition for tracks like Chip Off The Block, Wild Boy, and Invincible in the early 2010s.

Since then, Kellz has successfully transitioned from hip hop to rock. In the process of doing so, he's also managed to aid in the revival of pop punk.

His upcoming album, Born with Horns, is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022 and will be his second consecutive collaborative album with Travis Barker of Blink-182.

While it's too early to know which direction the duo is going in with this one, MGK recently described Born with Horns as "darker" than his previous album, Tickets to My Downfall.

2) Charli XCX - Crash

Charli @charli_xcx houston pre sale is live…. general sale on friday… get your tickets before they disappear 🩸 concerts.livenation.com/charli-xcx-cra… houston pre sale is live…. general sale on friday… get your tickets before they disappear 🩸 concerts.livenation.com/charli-xcx-cra… https://t.co/kKxRQmUZo7

Following the release of her critically acclaimed album called How I'm Feeling Now, Charli XCX is scheduled to drop a brand new project in March of 2022. The new effort will mark her fifth and final album under the Atlantic Records label, so here's hoping it's another success.

Although the album won't be released until next year, two singles have already been released. Those, of course, being Good Ones and New Shapes.

While the first single sounds a lot like what you'd expect from Charli, New Shapes sounds like a step in a different direction for the 2 time Grammy Award nominee. Is this a sign of what's to come on the album?

3) Kid Cudi - Entergalactic

The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER @KidCudi Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer!! Recorded the first season and couldn't be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level shit only. Changing the game as always. Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer!! Recorded the first season and couldn't be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level shit only. Changing the game as always.

It seemed just like yesterday when Kid Cudi dropped his breakout single Day 'n' Nite off his debut studio album called Man on the Moon: The End of Day. Sadly, that was over a decade ago. Since then, Cudi has set the music world ablaze and won several notable awards, including a couple of Grammys.

At the time of writing this article, Entergalactic has been two years in the making so far. While an official release date has yet to be set, the album is slated to be released sometime in 2022.

4) Saweetie - Pretty B*tch Music

For the rest of this entry, Saweetie's upcoming album will now be referred to simply as P.B.M. So, when you see those three letters, you already know what they stand for.

Now that we've got that out of the way, you may know Saweetie from her collaboration with McDonald's. There's also a chance you may know her for her relationship with Quavo.

But after releasing the singles Tap In, Back to the Streets, and Best Friend, there's a good chance you've heard her music sometime between 2020 and 2021.

Although P.B.M. was originally supposed to be a 2021 release, the album got delayed, and it's now slated to drop next year.

1) Swedish House Mafia - Paradise Again

For anyone who claims that EDM is dead, Swedish House Mafia might have something to say about that.

The trio announced their Paradise Again world tour for 2022, but that's not all. They also plan to drop an album with the same name. The album will reportedly consist of a whopping 45 unreleased tracks.

SHM garnered quite a lot of attention in the early to mid-2010s when EDM music was at its peak in popularity. Since reuniting after splitting up in 2013, the group is back in business with their hit song Moth to a Flame. What do they have in store for Paradise Again?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar