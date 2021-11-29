Charli XCX wardrobe video goes viral as singer laughs off incident in Instagram footage

Charli XCX suffered a wardrobe malfunction while presenting the ARIA Music Awards last week. The singer made a virtual appearance at the event to present the Best Pop Release award to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for their hit single, Stay.

Following the announcement, the singer raised her arm to wave and congratulate the artists for their win. Unfortunately, her dress slipped off her shoulder after she dropped her arm to her side.

However, the Boom Clap hitmaker took the incident sportingly and laughed off at the malfunction along with a friend behind the camera. The moment was carefully edited out of the awards show, so viewers did not see the mishap during the livestream.

It was later posted by Charli XCX on her Instagram as part of extended outtake footage. The clip went viral immediately upon release and left fans of the musician amused. The Boys singer faced a similar situation during a 2018 gig in Arizona.

The internet reacts to Charli XCX wardrobe footage

Charli XCX, aka Charlotte Emma Aitchison, rose to fame after collaborating with Icona Pop for I Love It in 2012. The song reached the top 10 charts in North America and Europe and earned Charli international recognition.

The singer released her debut album, True Romance, in 2013 and contributed to Iggy Azalea’s Fancy in 2014. The latter became one of the best-selling international singles that year and received two Grammy nominations.

The musician went on to gain further success with singles like Boom Clap, Break the Rules and Doing It, among others. She released four studio albums, four mixtapes, three EPs, one live album, one DJ mix, 46 singles and 13 promotional singles.

Charli XCX also co-wrote popular songs like Same Old Love with Selena Gomez, Tonight with Blondie and Senorita with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Over the years, the singer has also garnered a strong fanbase on social media.

The same fans were left shocked after the 1999 singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the 2021 ARIA Awards. However, the musician made netizens laugh with her sporting take on the situation. Several celebrities and fans flocked to her comments section to react to the wardrobe video:

On the work front, Charli XCX is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on 18 December 2021, in a special episode featuring Paul Rudd. She is also gearing up for her fifth studio album, Crash, scheduled to release in March 2022.

