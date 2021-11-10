Internet confused after Paul Rudd named the "Sexiest Man Alive" over Chris Evans

Paul Rudd has been crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021 just a few days after Page Six reported the title would be given to Chris Evans this year.

Earlier this month, Page Six claimed insider sources considered giving the title to the Captain America actor last year but reconsidered because they felt the time wasn't right:

“Chris was in discussions to take the cover last year, but it was not great timing.”

The report also speculated that the People held back their decision following the drama involving the accidental reveal of Evans’ photo on Instagram. However, the actor was deemed a strong contender for the title this year.

Fans of the Knives Out actor were left excited at the possibility until Evans’ MCU co-star Paul Rudd took over the mantle. Stephen Colbert made the official announcement of the news on The Late Show and also addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the title:

"On Thursday, the New York Post reported that the title would go to Chris Evans. Simultaneously, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson claimed it was his... Which, of course, raises the question: Will these two have to fight for the title? And, if so, will they get all sweaty and kind of wrestle?"

Colbert also unveiled People’s unique cover featuring the Ant-Man star and welcomed him on the talk show for a fun evaluation sketch based on the title's theme.

Twitter reacts to Paul Rudd’s title

Netizens are left confused over Paul Rudd's 'People' magazine title (Image via Getty Images)

Rudd is undoubtedly one of the most-loved actors in Hollywood. With a career spanning more than two decades and an ever-charming personality, the 52-year-old has long won hearts across the globe.

The MCU star is also recognized for his youthful appearance and is considered evergreen by fans. However, People magazine’s decision to crown him the “Sexiest Man Alive” over Chris Evans confused social media users.

brie 🐢 @_briecm paul rudd over chris evans though? 🥱 paul rudd over chris evans though? 🥱

Love, Lola @LoveLolaHeart People @people people.com/movies/paul-ru… Paul Rudd Is PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'm Getting Business Cards Made' #SexiestManAlive Paul Rudd Is PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'm Getting Business Cards Made' #SexiestManAlive people.com/movies/paul-ru… I'm not mad about it because who doesn't love Paul Rudd but I've already emotionally prepared myself for it to be Chris Evans and honestly in 2021 People shouldn't be toying with our emotions like this. twitter.com/people/status/… I'm not mad about it because who doesn't love Paul Rudd but I've already emotionally prepared myself for it to be Chris Evans and honestly in 2021 People shouldn't be toying with our emotions like this. twitter.com/people/status/…

yangyoseob @LightYoFireSeop People @people Paul Rudd is PEOPLE's 2021 #SexiestManAlive ! 🔥 peoplem.ag/3BVxcic Paul Rudd is PEOPLE's 2021 #SexiestManAlive! 🔥 peoplem.ag/3BVxcic https://t.co/PPxEaZo6Ty I would want Chris Evans to be People's 2021 sexiest man alive coz he is my ultimate crush, and recent news have been saying it was him! 😅 But now that the winner is Paul Rudd, I wouldn't complain. He still deserves it. Congrats Paul Rudd! twitter.com/people/status/… I would want Chris Evans to be People's 2021 sexiest man alive coz he is my ultimate crush, and recent news have been saying it was him! 😅 But now that the winner is Paul Rudd, I wouldn't complain. He still deserves it. Congrats Paul Rudd! twitter.com/people/status/…

Jayashri @jayashrisays I AM ALSO UPSET IT WASNT CHRIS EVANS, BUT ALL HAIL PAUL RUDD!!! I AM ALSO UPSET IT WASNT CHRIS EVANS, BUT ALL HAIL PAUL RUDD!!!

Peter McClane @ThePeterMcClane Paul Rudd is People’s Sexiest Man Alive and I have some thoughts. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Paul Rudd, but I feel like there were some better options, namely Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and my personal choice would be Henry Cavill! Cavill is so gorgeous and charming! Paul Rudd is People’s Sexiest Man Alive and I have some thoughts. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Paul Rudd, but I feel like there were some better options, namely Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and my personal choice would be Henry Cavill! Cavill is so gorgeous and charming! https://t.co/nshBsLCrBZ

As reactions continued to pour in online, the This is 40 star opened up to People about his doubts surrounding the title:

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

He also shared his wife Julie Yeager’s initial reaction to the announcement:

"She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Paul Rudd is taking over the title from actor Michael B. Jordan, who coveted the crown in 2020. Rudd is set to appear on Apple TV’s miniseries The Shrink Next Door as well as the much-awaited film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Edited by Srijan Sen