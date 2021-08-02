Is Paul Rudd married? All about his wife Julie Yeager, as actor's dinner photo with Dan Levy sends fans into a frenzy online

Paul Rudd was recently out for dinner with his friend Dan Levy at the Darjeeling Express restaurant in London. Chef Asma Khan took to social media to share a few candid pictures from the dinner.

The photos immediately took the internet by storm, as Paul Rudd fans swooned over his casual looks. Admirers went into a frenzy claiming that the Ant-Man star looked much younger than his actual age.

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

Paul Rudd was seen wearing a simple black polo t-shirt and trousers in the candid photo. The actor sported a bright smile while enjoying a hearty meal with his friend.

The 52-year-old has always left fans surprised with his evergreen looks. He has managed to impress fans with his charming and youthful demeanor once again.

Paul Rudd is ageing backwards I swear https://t.co/az0iKKVs26 — Holly✨ (@hollyshortall) August 1, 2021

i can't believe paul rudd is really out there looking THIS good. he’s insane pic.twitter.com/f4ul4yLmGb — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) August 1, 2021

All of us seeing that Paul Rudd still hasn’t aged a day since 1997: pic.twitter.com/Fq2L7hnONB — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) August 1, 2021

Born on April 6th, 1969, Paul Rudd debuted with the teen comedy, Clueless, in 1995. With a career spanning more than two decades, he is currently one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

Apart from his successful film career, Paul Rudd is also a loving husband and proud father. He is married to Julie Yeager and shares two children with the latter.

Meet Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yeager

Julie Yeager is a publicist, screenwriter and TV producer. The 51-year-old studied at Whitesboro High School in New York and later graduated from Saint John Fisher College. She holds a degree in science, marketing and strategic communication.

Yeager began her journey in the industry as an intern in Bella’s Event Planning. She went on to do internships in well-known organizations like Our Lady of Mercy and Tipping Point Communication. She went on to work as an entertainment publicist for movies like Mr Jealousy and Niagara Niagara.

Yeager also appeared in a small role in the hit film series, Men In Black. She has also worked as a digital media coordinator for companies like McDougall Communications and Good Way Group. She also ventured into production and served as the executive producer of The Suite with Dave Karger documentary.

Paul Rudd met Julie Yeager in the initial days of his career, prior to auditioning for his debut film. The actor reached the publicist’s office along with his luggage, right after arriving in New York. Yeager helped him settle in the city despite being a complete stranger.

Paul Rudd and Julie Yeager (image via Getty Images)

The MCU star reportedly invited Yeager to lunch, as she was the only woman he knew in the city. Their deep friendship soon blossomed into a fairytale romance. The couple dated for eight long years before tying the knot in 2003.

Paul Rudd and Julie Yeager’s beautiful lovestory reportedly served as inspiration behind films like This is 40 and Knocked Up. Yeager contributed to the films as a screenwriter. She also wrote the screenplay for the 2017 hit comedy, Fun Mom Dinner. Rudd was the executive director of the film.

Julie Yeager is also associated with Paul Rudd’s charity organization, the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Sullivan Rudd, in 2006. They also welcomed daughter Darby Rudd in 2011.

Paul Rudd and Julie Yeager are regarded as one of the power couples in Hollywood. However, the duo mostly keep their private lilivesut of the public eye.

