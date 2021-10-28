Chris Evans and Selena Gomez together? Rumors explained as fans investigate former's Instagram story

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating rumors have continued to make the rounds online, weeks after the Captain America actor followed the singer on Instagram. Speculation about a possible romance further intensified after fans claimed to have spotted the duo together in Los Angeles.
More recently, Chris Evans posted a simple clip of himself playing the piano on his Instagram story. Fans of the actor were quick to dissect the video, claiming to have noticed a brunette woman’s reflection at the bottom left corner of the footage.
Several fans even went on to speculate that the alleged woman was Selena Gomez. TikTok user @girlganz773 reposted the video on the platform and wrote:
“Is that Selena?! Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”
However, one fan debunked the theory, mentioning that the video had a reflection of the piano lid:
“Its [sic] called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard.”
Meanwhile, another user pointed out that Selena Gomez recently sported a short bob haircut on TikTok, contrary to the reflection of the alleged brunette on Chris Evans’ video. Previous rumors about possible sightings of the rumored pair were also denounced by several media outlets.
Internet reacts to Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating rumors
Earlier this month Chris Evans and Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy after following each other on social media, sparking immediate romance rumors. Multiple fansites also shared pictures of the pair leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles.
However, E! News declined the rumors confirming that the pictures were from years ago. While Selena’s picture was taken outside a pilates studio in 2017, Chris’ photo was a paparazzi shot from 2013.
Another set of pictures claimed the pair were recently seen leaving a recording studio. This led to speculation that the stars were collaborating for a new film. Unfortunately, those rumors were also deemed fake as the photos turned out to be from 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Although there is no evidence of a possible romance between the two, fans have continued to share their excitement about the dating rumors on social media. Several admirers also took to Twitter to react to the ongoing speculation:
Despite various theories about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez’s relationship, the duo have never shared the spotlight together. However, the latter admitted to having a crush on the Knives Out actor back in 2015.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the singer confessed:
“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”
However, Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have not addressed their recent romance rumors so far. It remains to be seen if either of the stars will talk about the situation in the near future.