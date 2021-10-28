Chris Evans and Selena Gomez together? Rumors explained as fans investigate former's Instagram story

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating rumors have continued to make the rounds online, weeks after the Captain America actor followed the singer on Instagram. Speculation about a possible romance further intensified after fans claimed to have spotted the duo together in Los Angeles.

More recently, Chris Evans posted a simple clip of himself playing the piano on his Instagram story. Fans of the actor were quick to dissect the video, claiming to have noticed a brunette woman’s reflection at the bottom left corner of the footage.

Chris Evans IG Story 1/1

Several fans even went on to speculate that the alleged woman was Selena Gomez. TikTok user @girlganz773 reposted the video on the platform and wrote:

“Is that Selena?! Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”

However, one fan debunked the theory, mentioning that the video had a reflection of the piano lid:

“Its [sic] called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard.”

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that Selena Gomez recently sported a short bob haircut on TikTok, contrary to the reflection of the alleged brunette on Chris Evans’ video. Previous rumors about possible sightings of the rumored pair were also denounced by several media outlets.

Internet reacts to Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors have continued to make rounds online (Image via Getty Images)

Earlier this month Chris Evans and Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy after following each other on social media, sparking immediate romance rumors. Multiple fansites also shared pictures of the pair leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles.

However, E! News declined the rumors confirming that the pictures were from years ago. While Selena’s picture was taken outside a pilates studio in 2017, Chris’ photo was a paparazzi shot from 2013.

RIRI🔪 @itaintriri EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! https://t.co/HRqxIsnasf

Another set of pictures claimed the pair were recently seen leaving a recording studio. This led to speculation that the stars were collaborating for a new film. Unfortunately, those rumors were also deemed fake as the photos turned out to be from 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Although there is no evidence of a possible romance between the two, fans have continued to share their excitement about the dating rumors on social media. Several admirers also took to Twitter to react to the ongoing speculation:

Isabel Sophia Dieppa @IsabelSDieppa I know it's just been rumors but I really want Selena Gomez and Chris Evans to be a couple. She deserves the glow up. All her other ex's can kick rocks. I know it's just been rumors but I really want Selena Gomez and Chris Evans to be a couple. She deserves the glow up. All her other ex's can kick rocks.

j @onelastbowtie See it's doing again.instagram ships @selenagomez and @ChrisEvans .it happens often now. Their stories always appear next to each other . See it's doing again.instagram ships @selenagomez and @ChrisEvans .it happens often now. Their stories always appear next to each other . https://t.co/EoG10jNQ9p

Jeevika ♡ @littlemommiee Chris Evans and Selena Gómez would break the internet if they got together 🥺 Chris Evans and Selena Gómez would break the internet if they got together 🥺 https://t.co/c8eOSD4kyt

Laura @Laurapussygod Laura @Laurapussygod I think we all can agree that @ChrisEvans and @selenagomez would be such a powerful couple I think we all can agree that @ChrisEvans and @selenagomez would be such a powerful couple Day 40 I’m sick and dying but I will never stop manifesting Chris Evans and Selena Gomez twitter.com/laurapussygod/… Day 40 I’m sick and dying but I will never stop manifesting Chris Evans and Selena Gomez twitter.com/laurapussygod/…

Sarah Pacificar @SPacificar Tonight was such a tough night. Then I remembered that I still have yet to see Selena Gomez and Chris Evans get married. So some things will just have to wait. Tonight was such a tough night. Then I remembered that I still have yet to see Selena Gomez and Chris Evans get married. So some things will just have to wait.

sea_cell 🌺 @sheiselenator1 AS @archivesgowmez there is something about selena gomez and the marvel cast <3 there is something about selena gomez and the marvel cast <3 https://t.co/9gHIZaCLfu The "something" I would like to see between Selena and a marvel cast member, is Selena and Chris Evans twitter.com/archivesgowmez… The "something" I would like to see between Selena and a marvel cast member, is Selena and Chris Evans twitter.com/archivesgowmez…

ana 🦋 @withluvselena i am ready to see chris evans and selena gomez candids. i am ready to see chris evans and selena gomez candids. https://t.co/XoKjLpBKoh

/ @acnhng I need Selena Gomez and Chris Evans to announce they’re dating for my mental health I need Selena Gomez and Chris Evans to announce they’re dating for my mental health

nienie @nienietrollip i really hope the chris evans and selena gomez rumor is real :) i really hope the chris evans and selena gomez rumor is real :)

🖤 @ohstayabel imagine selena gomez and chris evans in a movie together. DAMN! i want it wtf imagine selena gomez and chris evans in a movie together. DAMN! i want it wtf https://t.co/ukS1YzxSuu

Despite various theories about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez’s relationship, the duo have never shared the spotlight together. However, the latter admitted to having a crush on the Knives Out actor back in 2015.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the singer confessed:

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”

However, Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have not addressed their recent romance rumors so far. It remains to be seen if either of the stars will talk about the situation in the near future.

