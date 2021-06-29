Jack Harlow and Saweetie memes trend online after flirtatious BET Awards exchange goes viral

Sparks flew at the BET Awards this year after a brief moment shared between hip-hop artists Jack Harlow and Saweetie went viral, leaving fans of the two in shock.

The pair have made headlines before for their respective relationship statuses. Jack Harlow's closeness with TikTok star Addison Rae started a cluster of rumors, while Saweetie's rocky relationship with her ex, Quavo of Migos, erupted into a huge scandal, drawing the attention of many.

Before the show, a stray camera managed to catch the exact moment that Jack Harlow and Saweetie happened to make eye contact; the sheer awkwardness of their faces apparent to their fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Jack Harlow's and Saweetie's awkward exchange invites a truckload of memes

The pair had been present at the BET awards, each a nominee in at least one category. Before the awards show began, they happened to walk past each other on the BET awards red carpet. That's where it all began.

jack harlow bouta risk it all pic.twitter.com/HSEuJK0wC5 — 𝖑⌖𝖘لا 𖤐＊ (@playboyylos) June 28, 2021

The picture of the two that broke the internet was taken at the exact second they exchanged looks. It went viral almost immediately, and fans did not hesitate to meme the pair into oblivion, not sparing either of them.

Jack Harlow looking at Saweetie like 11 McDonald’s nuggets in a box of 10 😭 pic.twitter.com/O2jYOaC35y — Diara🍓Hyune is home (@exotanskz) June 28, 2021

here’s the plan. you date jack harlow, get him on a remix and we outta here @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/sk9ZOOnmGh — brianavision (@imnotbri_) June 28, 2021

Saweetie " what’s poppin"

Jack harlow " don’t mind me just watching" https://t.co/QPI00G74Xi — Noaman khalid✨ (@9Ipsycho) June 28, 2021

me after seeing the pic of jack harlow and saweetie knowing i’ll never have a chance 😀 pic.twitter.com/RH40G4jJ6Y — jack and urban’s toronto shawty (@mrmissonaryjack) June 28, 2021

Jack Harlow is about to gift Saweetie a Bentley to replace the one Quavo 🔙🤭 pic.twitter.com/EI4u0sX8xw — S H A K U R (@Shakurnaija) June 29, 2021

Jack I feel you bro Saweetie bad as shit 🥲😭😂😂 — Addy Lovehall (@_asace) June 28, 2021

Jack Harlow when Saweetie gives him her number😂🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/bfkaBkZ6CI — Zavon’s #2 Fan (@urgirllovezavon) June 28, 2021

Coincidentally, a lucky member of the paparazzi managed to capture a video of the moment when it occurred. Considering how brief their exchange was in actuality, it just goes to show how powerful the internet is.

here’s the bts of the Saweetie & Jack Harlow photo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/DBL6jsuBOs — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) June 28, 2021

The onslaught of memes continues to rain down, with neither catching a break from Twitter users. It doesn't seem to help that both of them have made news for their relationships, acting as a catalyst for people to ship the two together. Only time will tell if Jack Harlow and Saweetie will pick up where they left off.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod