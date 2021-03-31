Funniest Quavo x Saweetie memes on Twitter as elevator fight goes viral

In light of shocking footage from an elevator security camera that has surfaced online, it appears that trouble had been brewing in paradise for Quavo and Saweetie much before their recent split.

The rapper couple grabbed headlines earlier this month after officially announcing their split on social media.

What started as a candid revelation by Saweetie soon snowballed into an ugly Twitter exchange as the couple indulged in a vicious back-and-forth that spread like wildfire across social media platforms:

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Now, barely ten days after their acrimonious split, TMZ has got hold of leaked surveillance footage from an elevator dating back to 2020.

According to their report, this altercation took place at an apartment complex in North Hollywood.

Both of them can be seen standing outside an open elevator, only for Saweetie to start swinging wildly at Quavo as she attempts to prevent him from entering.

*SERIOUS* CW: Domestic Violence



Quavo from Migos physically assaulting his ex Saweetie in surveillance footage. Saweetie seen clearly hurt on the elevator floor in the aftermath as Quavo watches. pic.twitter.com/z6uZwEeYXt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

As Quavo dodges the swipe, their tussle over an orange Call of Duty case results in Saweetie falling to the elevator floor, where she lies for a couple of minutes, possibly injured.

Over the next few minutes, Quavo does not offer to help her up as he awkwardly waits for the elevator door to open. When they finally reach another floor, Quavo uses the case to keep the door open as Saweetie limps outside.

In light of this incredible footage, Twitter users gave into their humorous side, responding with a barrage of memes.

Quavo and Saweetie fight: Memes galore as couple caught in elevator brawl

Quavo and Saweetie began a high-profile relationship back in September 2018, which quickly became the cynosure of social media attention.

From showering each other with lavish gifts to taking over social media with their Birkin controversy, the couple has often found themselves on the Twitter trending page.

However, their relationship hit rock bottom in March 2021 after the couple decided to air their dirty laundry in public, with Saweetie accusing Quavo of cheating on her.

This was followed by rumors of the latter reportedly repossessing the Bentley he had leased for Saweetie as a Christmas gift. However, the recent elevator footage seems to have surpassed all the above events in terms of mere shock value.

In light of their elevator fight going viral online, several Twitter users responded with a slew of hilarious memes:

Quavo And Quavo And

Sawetie Saweetie

5 months Ago Now pic.twitter.com/8juvq06Wqw — your_shawty's_favourite_ghetto_yout 🥀 (@CharekaNigel) March 30, 2021

Seeing Solange and Jay-Z trending after the Saweetie and Quavo video reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/MvoQHBEUOo — . (@CapitalLetterB) March 30, 2021

*Saweetie swings at Quavo and tries to hit him*



Twitter Feminists: pic.twitter.com/38UeId8DXk — Havertz GrandDaddy might be it😪 (@ihampato) March 30, 2021

Solange watching Quavo vs Saweetie pic.twitter.com/X9V2XHQLQE — . (@CapitalLetterB) March 30, 2021

As I sat there & watched the Quavious Quavo & Saweetie elevator video..... I couldn't help but wonder what's in the box? pic.twitter.com/CaHJEfFT7o — Gamer1🎮🕹 (@LFCFanClub3) March 30, 2021

Saweetie when quavo looks away pic.twitter.com/8n6yE1tgAu — Chiwawa (@chiwawa254) March 30, 2021

Solange on her way to beat Quavo’s ass after seeing that TMZ clip pic.twitter.com/T6scciF8Sc — CrabMilk (@MilkCrab) March 30, 2021

what women saw Quavo do pic.twitter.com/5Wz4i7Ser3 — Rahzell🦦 (@JeffHardyStan) March 30, 2021

Jay-z giving Quavo tips on how to make it through the Elevator scandal pic.twitter.com/vfR5jYiNOv — SoftChiefXO (@leoglitz) March 30, 2021

solange after meeting up wit quavo for a “little talk” pic.twitter.com/rmZSLZMgkr — lynmarie (@amateursnight) March 30, 2021

Quavo watched the camera like😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1FCpY6Ndhv — Obito (@anarchist0_) March 30, 2021

This is what they think they saw Quavo doing pic.twitter.com/wGHLcGe2rX — blank (@yvngdxgger99) March 30, 2021

I don’t care who’s in the wrong Saweetie or Quavo I wanna know what’s in that Bag pic.twitter.com/rQgd8aolNz — Jackson Lockhart (@_Jack_lockhart) March 30, 2021

*Quavo and Saweetie scandal starts to cool down*



TMZ: pic.twitter.com/mF9pTHuukA — BreadGod (@_Bread_God_2) March 30, 2021

TMZ headquarters when they posted the video of Quavo and Saweetie pic.twitter.com/MlF2gNTTUx — Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) March 30, 2021

Quavo and Saweetie was fighting over a cod loadout pic.twitter.com/9aUKAITeAG — Chatnigg🅰️h (@chatniggah) March 30, 2021

Solange on her way to find Quavo after seeing the elevator fight with Saweetie pic.twitter.com/yPibPwd9WG — Grace (@usersgrace) March 30, 2021

Quavo staring at Saweetie on the floor. pic.twitter.com/MS1EkZH356 — Bettymadeit (@bettymadeit) March 30, 2021

Me tryna see where Quavo hit Saweetie in that video pic.twitter.com/gRmVVoDU7b — Saucy Samtanna 🔥🍾😈📸 (@Sammy_Socialite) March 30, 2021

Future after seeing the Quavo and Saweetie clip; pic.twitter.com/elZ5feybjW — Bayo (@Bayodeyforyou) March 30, 2021

Nobody:



Quavo and Saweetie in the elevator pic.twitter.com/OXNPG8V22t — Vinnie (@Vinz6199) March 30, 2021

A Rare pic of Quavo recovering the orange bag from Saweetie pic.twitter.com/mewv0HXBvh — Timi😈 (@phikki1) March 30, 2021

Hotel security watching Quavo and Saweetie fight in front of the elevator camera pic.twitter.com/RpIkCwlTHq — Pauly B ♑️ (@Paulonso18) March 30, 2021

*defends quavo*

BLOCKED

*makes jokes of the recording*

BLOCKED

*blames saweetie*

BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/idoMn4cSRP — *✧･ﾟ:*sydney *:･ﾟ✧* (@itssydneyjael) March 30, 2021

Humor aside, this recent Quavo x Saweetie scandal has once again brought the concept of "celebrity couples" setting "relationship goals" under the scanner:

The whole time Saweetie and Quavo was together the whole internet screamed relationship goals y’all wanted what they had so bad...... not knowing what actually goes on. Society needs to stop idolizing celebrities especially their relationships. Social media is a mask 🧢 — gαвι 👼🏽 (@IamGabiVictor) March 30, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for the Quavo x Saweetie saga.