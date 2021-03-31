Funniest Quavo x Saweetie memes on Twitter as elevator fight goes viral

In light of shocking footage from an elevator security camera that has surfaced online, it appears that trouble had been brewing in paradise for Quavo and Saweetie much before their recent split.
The rapper couple grabbed headlines earlier this month after officially announcing their split on social media.
What started as a candid revelation by Saweetie soon snowballed into an ugly Twitter exchange as the couple indulged in a vicious back-and-forth that spread like wildfire across social media platforms:
Now, barely ten days after their acrimonious split, TMZ has got hold of leaked surveillance footage from an elevator dating back to 2020.
According to their report, this altercation took place at an apartment complex in North Hollywood.
Both of them can be seen standing outside an open elevator, only for Saweetie to start swinging wildly at Quavo as she attempts to prevent him from entering.
As Quavo dodges the swipe, their tussle over an orange Call of Duty case results in Saweetie falling to the elevator floor, where she lies for a couple of minutes, possibly injured.
Over the next few minutes, Quavo does not offer to help her up as he awkwardly waits for the elevator door to open. When they finally reach another floor, Quavo uses the case to keep the door open as Saweetie limps outside.
In light of this incredible footage, Twitter users gave into their humorous side, responding with a barrage of memes.
Quavo and Saweetie fight: Memes galore as couple caught in elevator brawl
Quavo and Saweetie began a high-profile relationship back in September 2018, which quickly became the cynosure of social media attention.
From showering each other with lavish gifts to taking over social media with their Birkin controversy, the couple has often found themselves on the Twitter trending page.
However, their relationship hit rock bottom in March 2021 after the couple decided to air their dirty laundry in public, with Saweetie accusing Quavo of cheating on her.
This was followed by rumors of the latter reportedly repossessing the Bentley he had leased for Saweetie as a Christmas gift. However, the recent elevator footage seems to have surpassed all the above events in terms of mere shock value.
In light of their elevator fight going viral online, several Twitter users responded with a slew of hilarious memes:
Humor aside, this recent Quavo x Saweetie scandal has once again brought the concept of "celebrity couples" setting "relationship goals" under the scanner:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for the Quavo x Saweetie saga.