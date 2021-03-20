The funniest Quavo X Saweetie memes on the internet

Migos member Quavo and his partner Saweetie have broken up, and the internet is having a field day with the fallout. The drama surrounding the split and the public statements made on Twitter have spawned hundreds of memes from fans.
The two split after nearly four years together amidst claims by Saweetie that Quavo was cheating on her.
Quavo and Saweetie's split gets memed on Twitter
The drama began when Saweetie publicly revealed that she was single amidst the rumors that she and Quavo had split. Saweetie hinted at Quavo's infidelity, stating that she's "endured too much betrayal."
She also went into detail about her emotional state in the relationship and painted a less than flattering picture of Quavo. Quavo was clearly not happy about the accusations and had a few words of his own.
Leaving Saweetie with a statement that he had love for her, but "she's not the woman he thought she was," Quavo attempted to have the final word. Saweetie responded with a singular "take care."
The exchange has spurred a multitude of memes on social media with people joking about Quavo, following in fellow Migos member Offset's footsteps.
Here are some of the funniest memes on the internet following the high-profile break up:
Quavo and Saweetie reportedly tried to rekindle the relationship last year after Quavo slid into Saweetie's DMs. The rapper referenced her hit single "Icy Grl" in his opening line by saying, "u so icy Ima glacier boy" and posted about his success on Twitter.
It seems like that won't be enough for Saweetie.
The couple had been together for nearly four years until their split in 2021. The public nature of their breakup has opened their lives to the scrutiny and mockery of social media.
