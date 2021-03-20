The funniest Quavo X Saweetie memes on the internet

Migos member Quavo and his partner Saweetie have broken up, and the internet is having a field day with the fallout. The drama surrounding the split and the public statements made on Twitter have spawned hundreds of memes from fans.

The two split after nearly four years together amidst claims by Saweetie that Quavo was cheating on her.

Quavo and Saweetie's split gets memed on Twitter

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

The drama began when Saweetie publicly revealed that she was single amidst the rumors that she and Quavo had split. Saweetie hinted at Quavo's infidelity, stating that she's "endured too much betrayal."

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

She also went into detail about her emotional state in the relationship and painted a less than flattering picture of Quavo. Quavo was clearly not happy about the accusations and had a few words of his own.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Leaving Saweetie with a statement that he had love for her, but "she's not the woman he thought she was," Quavo attempted to have the final word. Saweetie responded with a singular "take care."

The exchange has spurred a multitude of memes on social media with people joking about Quavo, following in fellow Migos member Offset's footsteps.

Here are some of the funniest memes on the internet following the high-profile break up:

Quavo and Saweetie behind closed door pic.twitter.com/hKIyjBtMcv — Le Z ❤🇨🇩 (@Zeedu64) March 20, 2021

Quavo and Saweetie



How it started ❤️ vs How it's going 💔 pic.twitter.com/xO311fk1uw — BM7 ❁ (@mwikahbonnie) March 20, 2021

Offset devising a plan for Quavo to get back with Saweetie as we speak: pic.twitter.com/wGxctX1jV6 — Shawty’s Last 🦋 (@LastShawty) March 20, 2021

Quavo: “I wish you nothing but the best.”



Saweetie: “Take care.”



Quavo: pic.twitter.com/Wp31jvSezv — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 20, 2021

Quavo practicing the lines Offset gave him to tell Saweetie: pic.twitter.com/iZIfgToyqG — Osuofia JetLi (@Osuofia_jetli) March 20, 2021

Quavo cheated on Saweetie and then said “ You are not the woman I thought you were.” 😭 I know Future Proud Rn. pic.twitter.com/CNqyG5w53v — FMOI : @_RizzyRee 🧬 (@_rizzyree) March 20, 2021

SAWEETIE: “He cheated and lost my trust, so I’m leaving with my dignity.”

—

QUAVO:



pic.twitter.com/ucmhpj5fvd — Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) March 20, 2021

Quavo: *types long ass paragraph*

Saweetie: TAKE CARE.

Me: pic.twitter.com/pFKL6JVfW1 — Raychel Jiann (@iamraycheljiann) March 20, 2021

Quavo and Saweetie reportedly tried to rekindle the relationship last year after Quavo slid into Saweetie's DMs. The rapper referenced her hit single "Icy Grl" in his opening line by saying, "u so icy Ima glacier boy" and posted about his success on Twitter.

It seems like that won't be enough for Saweetie.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

The couple had been together for nearly four years until their split in 2021. The public nature of their breakup has opened their lives to the scrutiny and mockery of social media.

