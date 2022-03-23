Is Miley Cyrus okay? Singer's plane struck by lightning while en route to Paraguay 

Miley Cyrus took to social media, assuring fans that she was safe following her plane being struck by lightning. The singer and her family were on their way to Paraguay as Cyrus was going to headline the second day of the Asunciónico Festival. The 29-year-old shared a video and a picture of an aircraft window showing damaged fuselage and strong lightning.

The Wrecking Ball singer and her entourage made an emergency landing after being caught in a violent storm. They were traveling to the country’s capital, Asunción. Cyrus was expected to perform on Wednesday. However, the plans have been called off. Her Instagram post read:

Asunciónico took to their Twitter account and shared that the city has been drastically affected by the “severe weather conditions,” which has inadvertently left the festival on a halt.

Their statement in Spanish read:

“Due to severe weather conditions and to preserve the public's safety, the artists and staff of the festival, in compliance with the instructions of governmental authorities, have decided to cancel day 1 of the festival.”

They also informed concertgoers that they would be made aware of the status of day 2 of the festival. According to the announcement, festival tickets will be refunded as well.

Miley Cyrus’ travel plans revealed

Miley Cyrus last performed on stage at Lollapalooza Argentina in the San Isidro racetrack on March 19. She also performed at the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 concert in Santiago. The singer’s Instagram profile includes a slew of pictures from her travels.

The We Can’t Stop singer co-headlined the Santiago event with rapper A$AP Rocky and DJ Alesso.

As she continues to take part in her South America tour, the singer is set to conclude with a concert in Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo on March 26.

Miley Cyrus' tour will end just in time for the Plastic Hearts singer to return to the US ahead of the Grammy Awards scheduled for April. However, it remains doubtful whether Cyrus will be attending the event as she snubbed the awards for not being nominated for her hit single Midnight Sky and latest album Plastic Hearts.

Cyrus took to Twitter following the announcement of the nominations in November. She shared that she was “in good company” and a link to an article that included a list of singers who have not yet won a Grammy. The list shockingly included ABBA, Queen, The Beach Boys, Diana Ross, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu