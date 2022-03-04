The Weeknd Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates and all you need to know

The Weeknd has revealed the dates for his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour 2022, which will begin in his hometown of Toronto on July 8, followed by stops at North America over the month of July, and Los Angeles on September 2, after which it will move overseas.
The tour will feature his recent albums Dawn FM and After Hours. The dates for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East are yet to be revealed. The Weeknd will be joined by Doja Cat as a special guest in the United States and Canada. The dates for the North American Tour are listed below.
Fans who previously had tickets for the "After Hours" arena tour in North America will have access to the presale starting March 4 and receive an email. The tickets for the North American dates will be available for sale here starting from March 10, Thursday at 10 AM, local time.
The Weeknd has also collaborated with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, powered by WFP. The fund is dedicated to putting an end to the worldwide hunger epidemic.
According to a press statement, the artist has donated $500,000 to the foundation and pledges to contribute an additional $1 from each tour ticket sold.
The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour 2022 dates
- July 8 -- Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- July 14 -- Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
- July 16 -- New York, NY Metlife Stadium
- July 21-- Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
- July 24 -- Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- July 27 -- Detroit, MI Ford Field
- July 30 -- Washington, DC FedexField
- August 4 -- Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- August 6 -- Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
- August 11 -- Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- August 14 -- Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- August 18 -- Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
- August 20 -- Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- August 23 -- Vancouver, BC BC Place
- August 25 -- Seattle, WA Lumen Field
- August 27 -- San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
- August 30 -- Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
- September 2 -- Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
The Weeknd postponed his tour last year several times due to the pandemic. However, he had stated that the new version of the tour would be something bigger and special that requires stadiums.
The artist's performance is said to highlight the creative journey that continues to unfold for both albums creating worlds within worlds.