The Weeknd Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates and all you need to know

The Weeknd has revealed the dates for his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour 2022, which will begin in his hometown of Toronto on July 8, followed by stops at North America over the month of July, and Los Angeles on September 2, after which it will move overseas.

The tour will feature his recent albums Dawn FM and After Hours. The dates for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East are yet to be revealed. The Weeknd will be joined by Doja Cat as a special guest in the United States and Canada. The dates for the North American Tour are listed below.

Fans who previously had tickets for the "After Hours" arena tour in North America will have access to the presale starting March 4 and receive an email. The tickets for the North American dates will be available for sale here starting from March 10, Thursday at 10 AM, local time.

The Weeknd @theweeknd AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : theweeknd.com/tour AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : theweeknd.com/tour https://t.co/gKlCrSJK9f

The Weeknd has also collaborated with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, powered by WFP. The fund is dedicated to putting an end to the worldwide hunger epidemic.

According to a press statement, the artist has donated $500,000 to the foundation and pledges to contribute an additional $1 from each tour ticket sold.

The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour 2022 dates

July 8 -- Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

July 14 -- Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 16 -- New York, NY Metlife Stadium

July 21-- Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

July 24 -- Chicago, IL Soldier Field

July 27 -- Detroit, MI Ford Field

July 30 -- Washington, DC FedexField

August 4 -- Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

August 6 -- Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

August 11 -- Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 -- Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

August 18 -- Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

August 20 -- Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

August 23 -- Vancouver, BC BC Place

August 25 -- Seattle, WA Lumen Field

August 27 -- San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

August 30 -- Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

September 2 -- Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

The Weeknd postponed his tour last year several times due to the pandemic. However, he had stated that the new version of the tour would be something bigger and special that requires stadiums.

The artist's performance is said to highlight the creative journey that continues to unfold for both albums creating worlds within worlds.

