Does Taco Bell have Nacho fries? How to get, release date, price, and all you need to know

Taco Bell is set to bring back the Nacho Fries for a nationwide limited-time release on March 10. The item made its debut back in 2018.
The fries were available early to Taco Bell rewards members on March 8 and 9 (only on the app). Regular customers will be able to purchase them from local outlets starting on Thursday.
The fast-food chain’s Brand Creative Head, Tracee Larocca, talked about the campaign in a press release. He said:
“We’ve explored tons of genres for Nacho Fries over the years, but this may be my favorite yet because it gave our most loyal fans a front row seat to co-create one of our biggest fan led campaigns ever.”
Larocca added:
“With the bar set this high, who knows where we’ll take Nacho Fries next.”
What is known about the limited-edition Taco Bell Nacho Fries?
According to the press release, the Nacho Fries a la carte will be available for $1.49 or more. Meanwhile, the combo box will cost $5.49 or more and will include the fries, a five-layered beef burrito, taco, and a medium-sized drink. The fries will also come with Mexican seasoning and a nacho cheese sauce dip.
Furthermore, rewards members will receive free a la carte fries when they purchase items worth more than $1. However, this offer is only available from March 24 to March 26.
Similarly, the fast-food giant will also give free fries to customers who order from Grubhub. The offer is only limited to orders with a minimum purchase of $15 and will be available from March 27 to April 13.
Taco Bell has explicitly mentioned that Nacho fries are only available for a limited time. However, the company did not reveal when it would remove the temporary item from the menu.
Viral marketing technique from Taco Bell
In recent years, the American fast-food giant has teased the annual limited-time Nacho Fries release with teasers for fake films. This time, the brand asked fans for suggestions on Twitter via the hashtag #FriesChallenge. Fans chose most of the elements for the latest Nacho Fries trailer.
According to the end result, the company decided to use a “time-loop” angle in the campaign, where the lead was stuck in 2018. Fans named the campaign's lead Venessa and her dog Baja.
A glimpse of the ad, which is set to be released soon, also features Ed Skrien playing a 1984’s Terminator-like character.
As a result of these viral marketing opportunities, the brand has successfully generated hype around its products.