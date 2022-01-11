Alejandro Garcia GoFundMe raises more than $60,000 after Taco Bell employee is shot and killed over fake $20 bill

Alejandro Garcia, a Taco Bell employee from Los Angeles, was fatally shot by a customer who attempted to make a purchase with a fake $20 bill.

The shooting reportedly took place around 11 p.m. at a Taco Bell location in Century and Avalon, L.A. During the incident, the victim was working the night shift at the restaurant with his 19-year-old son.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified by his family members. A GoFundMe fundraiser organized to support Alejandro Garcia’s family has already received more than $60,000 in donations.

The funds will be used for his funeral expenses and to provide financial aid to his wife and children.

A look into the Alejandro Garcia shooting incident

Taco Bell employee Alejandro Garcia was working at the restaurant’s South LA location with his teenage son when the latter got into an argument with two men who wanted to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.

As the employees refused to accept the fake bill, one of the customers opened fire towards their direction. Garcia’s son attempted to close the windows at the drive-thru but one of the bullets struck his father and killed him on the spot.

Alejandro’s cousin Nancy Del Sol told KABC that the bullet reportedly made its way into the victim’s heart and he died in front of his son.

“My nephew was close by so he closed the window but the shots … they went in. [Garcia] got shot in the heart, and that’s what killed him, and he died there … in front of his son’s presence. The way that he died, in front of his son, it was a really traumatic experience for my nephew.”

She added that Alejandro worked the night shift at Taco Bell one day a week to earn extra money for his family:

"He wasn’t doing bad things out there. He was a hard-working man, a family man and for him just to die, just horrible."

Another of his cousins, Karina Garcia De Meza, also shared a glimpse of the heartbreaking loss of the victim’s family:

“He has three kids. The youngest one is five years old. And this morning, she walks around with a picture of him because he never came home."

Taco Bell issued an official statement regarding the incident and said the store owner is assisting with the investigation into the shooting:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened," the company said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time. We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore also asked for the public's help to identify the suspects:

"We can not become desensitized to this violence. There are those who know who did this. Humanity demands that you step forward."

The tragic incident left Southern LA residents completely shocked and heartbroken. Alejandro Garcia leaves behind his wife and three children.

