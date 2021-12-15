When did Megan Thee Stallion get shot? Shocking claims emerge during Tory Lanez's preliminary hearing

In July 2020, Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an altercation outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. A preliminary hearing into the case occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and shocking claims against the former emerged in court.

According to Rolling Stones, Los Angeles Police detective Ryan Stogner testified that an inebriated Lanez shouted “Dance B***h Dance” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot outside Kylie Jenner’s house:

“As she [Megan Thee Stallion] exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b***h!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her. (Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence… She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

The police officer also claimed that Lanez apologized to Megan and offered her money to maintain silence on the case.

“Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.”

Tory Lanez reportedly faces two felony charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces an additional accusation for “personally inflicting great bodily injury."

A look into the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

On July 12, 2020, rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood residence. The incident took place shortly after the Savage singer stepped out of the mansion.

Initial reports suggested that Megan Thee Stallion suffered an injury from a broken glass following a dispute. However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper showed pictures of her gunshot wounds and said she was a “victim of shooting”:

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying!”

In August 2020, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the incident and directly accused Tory Lanez during an Instagram live:

“Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

The singer also mentioned that she initially lied to the police as she was scared:

“When the police came because the neighbors called the police I was scared. All this s**t going on with the police… I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n**** with a gun in the car with me.”

Megan Thee Stallion also mentioned that she got into Lanez's car with him, his bodyguard, and her friend and that quartet got into an argument. She alleged that Lanez reportedly shot her through the car's back window after she left the vehicle.

Tory Lanez was initially arrested for “carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle” and later released on a $35,000 bond. However, he continued to deny the claims of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He directly addressed the allegations in his song Money Over Fallouts and wrote:

“Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin / Gotta see a couple questions: how the f**k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? / How the f**k your team is tryna to pay me in some whole millions?”

The singer further refuted the accusations in his song and suggested that he was not involved in the shooting:

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit / Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest.”

According to a criminal complaint report, prosecutors sided with Megan Thee Stallion’s claims and addressed her as a “victim” in the incident:

“The defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

Following the complaint, the court granted Megan Thee Stallion a restraining order against Lanez and asked the latter to maintain 100 yards of distance from the Cry Baby singer. However, he violated the order after going onstage with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Music Festival a few minutes after Megan’s set.

The violation led to the judge increasing Lanez’s bail amount from $190,000 to $250,000. However, the rapper entered a not-guilty plea deal in response to the shooting allegations on November 18, 2020.

During the latest preliminary hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault against Lanez until his court appearance on January 13, 2022. If proven guilty to all the charges, the rapper will face 22 years and eight months in prison.

