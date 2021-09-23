Is Tory Lanez going to jail? Rapper deletes Instagram as he faces 22 years in prison over hit-and-run case

Tory Lanez recently stunned social media users after deleting his Instagram account. The rapper also posted a cryptic message that read “It’s been real” on his Twitter page.
This led to people speculating that the musician was possibly going to jail for allegedly assaulting Megan Thee Stallion last year.
The rapper’s suspicious social media activity came hours before his Thursday hearing for the ongoing case with Megan. On the same day, the Say It singer also faced a lawsuit for an alleged hit-and-run incident.
According to Radar, a man named Barry Fine sued Lanez and his insurance company AIG. As per court documents, on 23 January 2021, the former was driving a Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo in Florida when Tony Lanez’s Range Rover hit his vehicle.
He claimed that the rapper’s car was operated by an unknown driver, who fled the scene after causing the accident. Barry mentioned that the incident occurred due to a “chain-reaction rear-end collision” and resulted in severe injuries and property damage.
The abandoned Range Rover was later discovered at I-95 in Miami. The plaintiff accused Lanez for allowing an unidentified driver to handle the car and demanded more than $30,000 from the rapper.
Barry claimed the incident caused him disfigurement, scarring, physical pain, mental suffering as well as medical expenses. He reportedly blamed the musician for his negligence and listed his Miami penthouse in the lawsuit.
Although the majority believes Tory Lanez’s suspected conviction is related to his criminal offense against Megan Thee Stallion, it could also be linked to the hit-and-run lawsuit.
Twitter reacts to Tory Lanez conviction rumors
In July 2020, Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an altercation. He struck the latter as she stepped out of her SUV outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. Megan even shared pictures of two gunshot wounds in a now-deleted Instagram post.
The rapper was charged with assaulting, using a semiautomatic firearm and for carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He pled not guilty in November 2020 and was asked to maintain 100 yards of distance from the singer.
The court also granted Megan a restraining order against Lanez. However, he violated the order while going onstage with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Music Festival a few minutes after Megan’s performance.
He was arrested for the violation and narrowly escaped a prison sentence at the time. He was granted bail on a $250,000 bond. The rapper also faced severe online backlash for his actions, with many demanding his conviction.
Following the latest rumors surrounding the rapper’s possible jail time, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the speculated conviction:
For now, it remains to be seen if Tory Lanez will attend the hearing in-person. He could face up to 22 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Meanwhile, the rapper is yet to officially address the latest hit-and-run lawsuit.
As reactions continue to pour in online, social media users are eagerly waiting to hear the final verdict of his ongoing criminal case.
