Is Tory Lanez going to jail? Rapper deletes Instagram as he faces 22 years in prison over hit-and-run case

Tory Lanez recently stunned social media users after deleting his Instagram account. The rapper also posted a cryptic message that read “It’s been real” on his Twitter page.

This led to people speculating that the musician was possibly going to jail for allegedly assaulting Megan Thee Stallion last year.

The rapper’s suspicious social media activity came hours before his Thursday hearing for the ongoing case with Megan. On the same day, the Say It singer also faced a lawsuit for an alleged hit-and-run incident.

According to Radar, a man named Barry Fine sued Lanez and his insurance company AIG. As per court documents, on 23 January 2021, the former was driving a Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo in Florida when Tony Lanez’s Range Rover hit his vehicle.

He claimed that the rapper’s car was operated by an unknown driver, who fled the scene after causing the accident. Barry mentioned that the incident occurred due to a “chain-reaction rear-end collision” and resulted in severe injuries and property damage.

The abandoned Range Rover was later discovered at I-95 in Miami. The plaintiff accused Lanez for allowing an unidentified driver to handle the car and demanded more than $30,000 from the rapper.

Barry claimed the incident caused him disfigurement, scarring, physical pain, mental suffering as well as medical expenses. He reportedly blamed the musician for his negligence and listed his Miami penthouse in the lawsuit.

Although the majority believes Tory Lanez’s suspected conviction is related to his criminal offense against Megan Thee Stallion, it could also be linked to the hit-and-run lawsuit.

Twitter reacts to Tory Lanez conviction rumors

Tory Lanez can reportedly face up to 22 years in prison, if proven guilty on all charges (Image via Getty Images)

In July 2020, Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an altercation. He struck the latter as she stepped out of her SUV outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. Megan even shared pictures of two gunshot wounds in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The rapper was charged with assaulting, using a semiautomatic firearm and for carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He pled not guilty in November 2020 and was asked to maintain 100 yards of distance from the singer.

The court also granted Megan a restraining order against Lanez. However, he violated the order while going onstage with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Music Festival a few minutes after Megan’s performance.

He was arrested for the violation and narrowly escaped a prison sentence at the time. He was granted bail on a $250,000 bond. The rapper also faced severe online backlash for his actions, with many demanding his conviction.

Following the latest rumors surrounding the rapper’s possible jail time, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the speculated conviction:

RedRaider806 @RedRaiderLex Tory Lanez and his glued on toupee finally going to jail Tory Lanez and his glued on toupee finally going to jail https://t.co/Sl6tCpDaSd

cyber koz @percnel0py tory lanez having to go to jail over violating his restraining order after being all big and tough with the other midget is the funniest shit to happen in 2021. little men always think they’re above the law 💀 tory lanez having to go to jail over violating his restraining order after being all big and tough with the other midget is the funniest shit to happen in 2021. little men always think they’re above the law 💀

♌️👑 @LadiiJ88 First the assault victim is speaking out against her abuser Kenneth Petty & Nicki, now Tory Lanez is heading to jail for violating his restraining order from Megan…All the abusers are going down!!!!! Lock them up!!!!!! First the assault victim is speaking out against her abuser Kenneth Petty & Nicki, now Tory Lanez is heading to jail for violating his restraining order from Megan…All the abusers are going down!!!!! Lock them up!!!!!! https://t.co/nVxE68JQfH

🌸 @chernobyldenier tory lanez finally goin to jail yall let’s celebrate that! 🥳🥳 tory lanez finally goin to jail yall let’s celebrate that! 🥳🥳https://t.co/IbSlzFSsuq

dizzy @dizzydorahoe Tory lanez = LOCKED UP Tory lanez = LOCKED UP https://t.co/9q1SpBNEv3

Chey Parker @iamCheyParker Me seeing the Tory Lanez news in bed this morning: Me seeing the Tory Lanez news in bed this morning: https://t.co/Z3lZPDmt36

lacefrontminaj @lacefrontminaj Tory lanez in jail on the first day of fall. Well would you look at God. Hopefully dababy next Tory lanez in jail on the first day of fall. Well would you look at God. Hopefully dababy next https://t.co/Zyx7YJ68MO

jada || head deposit @houstonhottii Woke up and saw Tory Lanez going to jail?? Great start to my day Woke up and saw Tory Lanez going to jail?? Great start to my day https://t.co/JVU4OYr0Be

baby a ✊🏾| 🖤🩸🌅 @MsAallyhia Tory Lanez is apparently going to jail as we speak right now and I’ve never been happier. If that’s the case for today of course.



He wanted to play these stupid games after what he did to Megan and now look what it turned into. He did this to himself. Tory Lanez is apparently going to jail as we speak right now and I’ve never been happier. If that’s the case for today of course.



He wanted to play these stupid games after what he did to Megan and now look what it turned into. He did this to himself.

🤖🦾THOTAMUS PRIME @m1mi_siyo Waking up to Tory Lanez going to jail 😍😍 Waking up to Tory Lanez going to jail 😍😍 https://t.co/oBm3YtN40S

j. 🦂 @laterzj streets saying tory lanez going to jail. been waiting on this day. 😌 streets saying tory lanez going to jail. been waiting on this day. 😌 https://t.co/7oC1EVs9g9

For now, it remains to be seen if Tory Lanez will attend the hearing in-person. He could face up to 22 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Meanwhile, the rapper is yet to officially address the latest hit-and-run lawsuit.

As reactions continue to pour in online, social media users are eagerly waiting to hear the final verdict of his ongoing criminal case.

