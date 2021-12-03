Brittany Renner net worth 2021: Influencer reveals she is broke, without a car and living with her mom post PJ Washington split 

Earlier this year, social media influencer Brittany Renner broke up with NBA star PJ Washington just after giving birth to their son. The two had a turbulent time together, along with Washington accusing the fitness model of faking their relationship.

The breakup continued to be muddled a few months later. A rumor began circulating online that the Charlotte Hornets player was paying Brittany Renner $200k monthly in child support. Fans of the athlete accused the 29-year-old of preying on the basketball player.

On Wednesday, the model-mother took to Instagram, posting a lengthy caption along with a video explaining that she was financially struggling following her breakup with PJ Washington. She revealed that she had moved into her mother’s home and did not have a car either.

Brittany Renner reveals explosive details following breakup

It comes as a surprise that the model-author, who boasts over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, is unable to financially support herself. Brittany Renner has secured various brand sponsorships following her social media growth. She also released her debut novel Judge This Cover, which would make one think she has an extensive financial profile.

According to Married Biography, Brittany Renner’s net worth is $500,000 this year. She also reportedly charged $50,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

While opening up about her financial struggles following her breakup, she shared on Instagram:

"Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle?" Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child?”

The new mother also mentioned that she was not receiving the rumored child support amount. She said- “IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE”

Brittany Renner stated in her video that she was “moving into my new place.” Renner added:

"Y'all...when I tell you...I have been thuggin'. Been living with my mom and my sister -- me, my mom, my sister, my baby -- I mean because two and a half months [ago], I decided to leave. My baby was two and a half months old -- I didn't have anywhere to go. I didn't even have a car, I still don't have a car...this has really been the hardest time of my life."

Since sharing her financial struggles on Instagram, the model has returned to regular posting and has also shared a TikTok video of her son.

