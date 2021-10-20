Deion Sanders invited IG model to motivate Jackson State University players and staff

Since being hired as Jackson State University's head football coach in September 2020, Deion Sanders has brought a lot of attention to FCS football. Coach "Prime Time", as many refer to him, wants to give his players the opportunity that most at Division I FCS level schools don't get.

While most college football coaches will bring in alumni and professional athletes to speak to their teams, Deion Sanders decided that he too would bring in someone to motivate his team. However, his decision to do so has made headlines since this weekend.

Who is Brittany Renner? IG model reportedly invited by Deion Sanders

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders invited well-known Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak to his team. Renner is an alumni of Jackson State and actually played for the Tigers Women's soccer team and was a member of the 2010 team that earned a trip to the NCAA tournament.

As an athlete, Brittany Renner probably does have insight as to what it is like to be a college athlete and compete at such a high level. However, it's the social media posts that have many scratching their heads at her invitation to speak to the team.

For starters, Brittany Renner posted that she was headed to her alma mater for Homecoming Weekend, but it was the caption that caught many people off guard. The caption made people question her intentions and left them wondering about the reason that Sanders would choose Renner to speak to the team as part of Homecoming Weekend?

Many Jackson State Tigers football players also posted their own pictures, posing with Renner. Renner herself even posted to her Instagram story a photo of her hugging Sanders after meeting with him. While it isn't known what the contents of Renner's motivational speech entailed, the Tigers did defeat the Alabama State Hornets 28-7 on Saturday.

Renner tweeted afterwards that she had a great time at the game and a photo of herself in the stands.

Brittany Renner was born and raised in Mississippi and attended Jackson State University from 2010-2014. In addition to being an Instgram "influencer", Brittany Renner is also an author. Her book "Judge This Cover" was released in 2018.

The Jackson State Tigers are now 5-1 this season and continue to be one of the best teams in the SWAC division.

