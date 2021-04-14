How is Deion Sanders doing at Jackson State in his first job as head coach?

The Jackson State Tigers hired NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders as their head coach before the 2020-2021 season, and although the team enjoyed some early success, they have been on a losing streak recently. Jackson State has been defeated in their three most recent contests, leading many to wonder exactly what the issue is down in Jackson, Mississippi.

Deion Sanders is struggling in his first season at Jackson State

Jackson State started strong, notching a 53-0 victory over Edward Waters in the W.C. Gorden Classic to start the season, then following up with a 33-28 winner in a thriller at Grambling State before dominating Mississippi Valley State to the tune of 43-7 in the Black History Month/Community Day game. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the offensive explosions that propelled them to victory in these first three contests are nowhere to be found in recent times.

Deion Sanders announces starting QB change at Jackson State: https://t.co/rFZJShY7EA pic.twitter.com/X2v1IOWZHc — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 7, 2021

Alabama State knocked Jackson State off with a score of 35-28. Unfortunately for Deion and his Jackson State squad, this loss was not an isolated incident. Southern defeated Jackson State 34-14 on Jackson State Family Night, and Alabama A&M defeated the Tigers 52-43 on Jackson State's Homecoming/Senior Night.

Deion has been openly critical of his team, questioning their belief and willingness to buy into the core values of the program after the defeat to Southern and going so far as to make a quarterback change going into the game against Alabama A&M.

Sanders most recently made remarks regarding a change in culture at Jackson State, citing the need for more focus and mental strength from his players. Sanders is firm in his belief that many of the players in his Jackson State squad are simply paying lip service to the foundational beliefs that go along with the program, as opposed to following through.

Jackson State was slated to play Alcorn State next, but Alcorn State will not be participating in the conclusion of the season, so the only chance for Sanders and the Tigers to right the ship will be in a contest where they host undefeated Prarie View A&M.