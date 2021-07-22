Deion Sanders lashes out at the media for calling him by his first name

Deion Sanders is rarely seen without a smile on his face. On Tuesday, Primetime was called by his first name at Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. After Sanders was called by his first name twice, he lashed out at a reporter.

"You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick'. Don't call me Deion. If you call Nick Saban, Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot. So don't do that to me. Treat me like Nick."

Reports started to pour in about the incident and how Deion Sanders stormed out of the SWAC media day. Sanders posted on his Twitter account to clear up the air about his situation. The NFL Hall of Famer quoted a Tweet made by Sports Illustrated.

"Never walked out of media day. I prolonged my time to answer another question and the person thought it was cute to address me the way he did so I dropped the call and went to the next outlet. Please don't allow a fool to fool you because then nobody would truly know who the fool is."

It's unlikely that the reporter meant anything by calling Deion by his first name. Still, it's understandable how Sanders reacted the way he did. Deion Sanders is entering his second season with Jackson State and is looking to gain respect as a head coach.

Deion Sanders reaction brought unwanted attention on Twitter

Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is receiving a lot of support on Twitter for his reaction during the SWAC media day.

Deion Sanders can call Nick Saban by his first name because they’re peers. Reports are not peers of coaches. I covered the NBA for 10+ and not once did I ever call a coach by their first name. I called them “coach” out of respect for their titles. I’m glad Prime walked out. https://t.co/3ZAR09EUj0 — BC (@B_Craw4D) July 20, 2021

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also commented on his social media account in favor of Deion Sanders.

Should Coach Deion Sanders have compared himself to Coach Saban? Probably not. But he did ask to be called Coach Sanders and you still disrespected the man. I like how he handled the situation. No going back and forth just get up and leave with a smile..! — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) July 21, 2021

The Shade Room also stood behind Sanders with their recent post, stating, "Don't play with Coach Prime. He isn't one of them!"

Don’t play with Coach Prime. He isn't one of them! NFL football legend & current Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders is trending online after he walked out of a virtual interview yesterday while at the SWAC media day press conference for HBCUs. pic.twitter.com/iz6pUK9w5f — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 21, 2021

Yahoo Sportsbook took a joking approach to the Deion Sanders situation on their Twitter account.

Deion Sanders when you address him as "Deion" pic.twitter.com/71l5njTqvb — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) July 20, 2021

Light On Sports sent Coach Prime a direct message asking if they could set up another time to interview the coach. Deion posted a picture of the conversation and posted it on his Twitter account.

Anytime and thank u for seeing this foolishness. Lolol. pic.twitter.com/IG3SPp7hwM — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 20, 2021

This wasn't the only time that Deion Sanders posted about his experience at the SWAC media day. Primetime went on his Twitter account to discuss how it all started.

This is how all of this started, I really Pray for all of us because this was something so minimal that was hilarious to me that you allowed a FOOLISH media outlet and person to play on your Preconceived notions. I’m all about Peace,Love,Work,Commitment,Sacrifice & Forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/ZjZPMVJVfj — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2021

Jackson State kicks off their season on September 5th against Florida A&M. Deion Sanders led the Tigers to a 4-3 record in his first season as head coach. Coach Prime will look to improve his coaching record in his second season as head coach.

