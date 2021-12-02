Who is Cindy Kimberly? Instagram model trends after 'awkward flirting' with David Dobrik in latest vlog 

YouTuber David Dobrik featured model Cindy Kimberly in his latest vlog, and fans were shocked by their chemistry, to say the least. Many believed the duo were endlessly flirting with each other.

David Dobrik often includes famous celebrities or influencers in his short videos. Prior to fans linking the Vlog Squad leader to Kimberly, he had turned heads with his flirtatious banter with influencers Corinna Kopf, Natalie Mariduena and his ex-girlfriend Liza Koshy.

In Dobrik’s latest video titled - “TELLING HER MY BIGGEST SECRET,” the 25-year-old vlogger admits that he decided to give Kimberly a call after spotting her on a magazine cover. Followers of the Vlog Squad were interested in the potential couple after observing the endless comments directed at them by other Vlog Squad members.

The 23-year-old model also called Dobrik “cute.” The latter also took Kimberly to the Saddle Ranch to continue their date.

Who is the latest influencer in David Dobrik's latest vlog?

Cindy Kimberly has acquired over 6.7 million followers on Instagram and also uploads vlog-style content to her YouTube channel. The famous model from Amsterdam claimed success after popstar Justin Bieber posted a picture of the model on Instagram along with the caption “OMG who is this??” Since then, the model-influencer has appeared on various magazine covers and acquired a massive following online.

Cindy Kimberly is now represented by The Lions, Uno Models and Untitled Management, according to her Instagram.

While the model is now being linked to David Dobrik, she has previously dated a few high-profile celebrities. Kimberly has been linked to rapper Tyga and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton. She was also in a relationship with YouTuber Neels Visser until they called it quits in 2018.

Fans of David Dobrik flooded his YouTube comment section expressing their liking towards Cindy Kimberly. Netizens enjoyed watching the duo together. A

Internet reacts to David Dobrik and Cindy Kimberly 1/3 (Image via David Dobrik/ YouTube)

Internet reacts to David Dobrik and Cindy Kimberly 2/3 (Image via David Dobrik/ YouTube)

Internet reacts to David Dobrik and Cindy Kimberly 3/3 (Image via David Dobrik/ YouTube)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As the duo continue garnering attention online, fans were disappointed to see Dobrik reject the model. Nevertheless, one can hope to see Cindy Kimberly appear in his vlogs again.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia