When did David Dobrik move to America? DACA citizenship explained as YouTuber returns to Slovakia for Discovery's new travel show

An ongoing joke in David Dobrik’s vlogs was about him not being able to leave the States as he was an immigrant protected by DACA, which would mean that if he left the country, he would not be allowed to return for the next 10 years. The 25-year-old was born in Slovakia and moved to Chicago when he was just six years old. Since then, the vlogger has not held a visa.

David Dobrik revealed in his latest vlog that he was granted a green card and surprised his friends with a trip to his home country Slovakia where he met his grandmother and extended family after years.

David Dobrik signs deal with Discovery+ for travel series

The youngster’s latest vlog also announced his partnership with Discovery+ for his new travel series. The show Discovering David Dobrik will premiere later this year where he will travel the world with his friends. The show is set to have 10 episodes as of now. Speaking about his latest partnership, Dobrik said:

“It’s everyone's dream to be able to travel the world with friends and now I get to do that. I can’t wait.”

The YouTuber, who has amassed over 18.3 million subscribers, had to step away from the platform earlier this year after becoming embroiled in a sexual harassment case led by former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis. Since the explosive news broke online, Dobrik lost several of his sponsorships, including SeatGeek, EA and Hello Fresh.

David Dobrik returned to YouTube in June and continued to gather millions of views for his vlogs. He also appeared on Discovery’s Shark Week with the Vlog Squad in August.

Scott Lewers, a Discovery executive vice president, said in a statement:

“I’m thrilled to bring more of David Dobrik's special brand of fun and adventure to discovery+ with this epic new event series. Most recently this summer, Sharkbait with David Dobrik was enjoyed and streamed by many and we are excited to follow this next big chapter in David's life.”

He ended it with:

"We're taking our viewers all over the globe to experience this journey right alongside the Vlog Squad.”

More details regarding the upcoming show are yet to be released.

