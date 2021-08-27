"At least no one got injured": David Dobrik destroys assistant Natalie Mariduena's car in latest vlog, and the internet is not amused

In his August 26 vlog, David Dobrik continued with his tradition of trashing his friends' new gifts. In this case, it was his assistant and childhood friend Natalie Mariduena, who was gifted a baby blue vintage Ford Bronco for her birthday in 2019.

David Dobrik returned to vlogging in June following a three-month hiatus. It stemmed from allegations by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois and his involvement regarding allegations against his friend Durte Dom.

The YouTube video titled "SHE CRASHED HER DREAM CAR" includes Jason Nash explaining the restoration process of the exterior of Natalie Mariduena's vehicle. Meanwhile, on the black screen, David Dobrik explained that "Jonah's," whose real name is Nick Antonyan, friend was dropping off the restored car for delivery.

The black screen immediately cut to David Dobrik yelling at the blue Bronco sliding off the tail end of the tow truck and landing directly on its trunk and back tires before rolling backwards into the street.

Natalie, Jason and Nick were all shocked by the immediate events. Antonyan was visibly upset, pacing and repeating:

"This is a dream."

David Dobrik attempted to steer the segment onto a lighter note, joking about the situation before abruptly cutting to the next part of the vlog.

Fans share reactions to David Dobrik's latest stunt

The clip of Natalie Mariduena's vehicle being destroyed was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles. David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad members' reaction was judged by netizens and criticized.

Many called out the destruction of Mariduena's vehicle as "fake" for the sake of clickbait, while others theorized that Dobrik would fix the vehicle later in the video.

Unfortunately for viewers, it was not revealed if the 25-year-old repaired the car.

One user commented:

"Got the whole squad laughing David."

Another user stated:

"Either way it's not funny."

A third user commented:

"At least no one got seriously injured."

Mariduena has not commented on the status of her car at this time. David Dobrik has also not come forward with a statement on whether he would assist in fixing her vintage vehicle.

