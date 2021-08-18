MrBeast leaves David Dobrik's younger brother emotional by surprising him with $10,000

In David Dobrik's August 17th vlog, he introduced fellow YouTuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, to his younger brother.

In the 4:30 minute vlog, David Dobrik showed off various lifestyle content before introducing MrBeast as his "brother's favorite YouTuber."

"It's honestly hilarious."

MrBeast and David Dobrik are known for their large giveaways on YouTube. David Dobrik is better known for his electric car giveaways, while MrBeast has given away large sums of money.

David Dobrik returned to vlogging in June following a four-month hiatus. His time away from the platform came after he was caught up in an allegation of sexual assault leveled by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois against another member, Jason Nash. The incident highlighted Dobrik's association with Durte Dom, who also had previous allegations of assault against him.

In the vlog's segment, David Dobrik sat in front of a van with his younger brother, Toby. Dobrik offered his brother a frisbee before MrBeast, face hidden, in the backseat offered Toby a branded t-shirt.

MrBeast then dropped the shirt from his face for the reveal, which evoked a mild response from the young Dobrik. MrBeast asked him,

"Since I'm giving you this shirt, what else would I usually give you?"

Toby replied, "Money," and MrBeast handed over a silver suitcase containing $10,000.

MrBeast's guest appearance in David Dobrik's vlog

After handing over the suitcase, MrBeast said, "I didn't even tell David I was doing that."

MrBeast then asked who Toby's favorite YouTuber was, to which the young Dobrik responded: "You." MrBeast then gave him an iPhone.

"That was all I brought."

After MrBeast presented his gifts to Toby, the young Dobrik started tearing up in joy. He conveyed a tearful 'thank you' to MrBeast.

"I'm going to be honest, I've given people a million dollars and had worse reactions."

At the video's end, David Dobrik asked his brother how the interaction was.

"It was really, really cool. It was the best moment of my life. [Was it actually?] Yes, actually."

David Dobrik shared a photo of his younger brother wearing MrBeast's merchandise while standing next to a suitcase of money to promote the YouTube vlog.

Screenshot from the Instagram story (daviddobrik)

Neither David Dobrik nor MrBeast have shared photos of their interactions on Instagram. It is unclear whether MrBeast will collaborate with David Dobrik again in the future.

