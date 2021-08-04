"I choose David's vlogs over her": Jason Nash causes massive upset among fans after joking about his daughter and ignoring assault allegations

Jason Nash recently upset his fans after making an odd joke about his daughter, as well as continuously ignoring the assault allegations that have been pinned against him by Seth Francois.

48-year-old Jason Nash is an American actor and comedian best known for being the right-hand man of 25-year-old YouTuber David Dobrik. Appearing in almost every one of David's vlogs, Jason has gained quite the online following.

To add, his previous relationship with internet personality Trisha Paytas also led him to his 15 minutes of fame, only to be dragged online for publicly body-shaming her.

Jason Nash distatefully jokes about his daughter

On Tuesday afternoon, Jason Nash posted a YouTube video to his channel titled "Traveling to Chicago with Best Friends!!", discussing how he and the rest of the Vlog Squad were enjoying their time in the windy city.

However, he seemed to have rubbed his audience the wrong way after discussing an odd ultimatum that entailed either working with David or spending time with his 12-year-old daughter, Charley.

Jason started off by claiming he was lucky to have the job he does, however hated the idea of being away from his kids.

"I am so lucky I get to do this job, right? Is that what you're supposed to say? I am lucky. I just don't like to leave my kids, that's all. Would I rather be in David's vlog or be on the beach with Charley? I rather be on the beach with Charley. Sorry David's vlog. Fortunately, Charley doesn't pay me very well."

He then began to joke about his daughter's finances, attempting to make his audience laugh by calling his daughter "broke" with "no foreseeable income". Ultimately, despite initially claiming that he would "rather be on the beach with Charley", seconds later the 48-year-old stated that he would "choose David's vlog over her" for financial reasons.

"In fact, she's broke. My 12-year-old daughter has no money, no job, and no forseeable income. So, that's why I choose David's vlog over her. To support the both of us. I hope that came out as a joke. These are the facts. You gotta work. You got parents right? They go to work and they're probably excited to leave you because you're horrible. I'm just kidding."

Fans slam Jason Nash on Instagram

Fans took to Instagram to condemn Jason Nash for making odd comments about his children, as well as continuing to ignore the assault allegations that have been pinned against him by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

In 2018, Jason Nash, under the order of David Dobrik, assaulted Seth Francois as part of David's vlog. The bit included Seth thinking he was going to be kissing a fully-masked Corinna Kopf, only to be disappointed when Jason exposed his face.

Things went wrong, however, when Seth accused Jason of taking the gag too seriously by allegedly being forceful towards Seth and even groping him. Seth later told the Frenemies podcast that the assault was very humiliating for him. Since then, David Dobrik has apologized, but Jason Nash has not.

To add, many accused him of "chasing clout" as well as allegedly taking his children to a mini bar.

Fans drag Jason Nash on Instagram for joking about his kids and ignoring Seth 1/2 (Image via Instagram)

Most, however, were fixated on his assault allegations regarding Seth Francois and why he has yet to apologize publicly.

Fans drag Jason Nash on Instagram for joking about his kids and ignoring Seth 2/2 (Image via Instagram)

Jason Nash has yet to apologize to Seth Francois for his actions.

