"Good girls are boring": David Dobrik's assistant Natalie Mariduena's alleged text messages about Durte Dom's victims leave internet livid

David Dobrik continues to face backlash after being involved in a s**ual harassment case with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, aka "Durte Dom".

Text messages of the controversial prankster's best friend and social media influencer Natalie Mariduena (popularly known as Natalie Noel) calling s**ual assault victims "wh**es" have now been leaked.

This took place after Dom Zeglaitis uploaded his latest YouTube video, where he spoke in detail about the night he allegedly assaulted an underage inebriated woman.

David Dobrik's former Public Relations person Cassandra Ramos, who also appeared in Dom Zeglaitis' video slamming the YouTube star, took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions about the Vlog Squad. She answered several questions about Natalie Noel, one of the most popular members of the group.

David Dobrik's Vlog Squad in hot waters after former PR person spills secrets

Cassandra Ramos has been actively answering fan questions about David Dobrik and his friend group since Dom Zeglaitis uploaded his video on YouTube two days ago.

When a netizen asked Ramos whether Noel is fake "in real life like on camera," she posted a screenshot of a conversation between the two. The latter was visibly seen verbally abusing s**ual assault survivors.

In a text message, Natalie Noel wrote:

"Okay, don't be a snob, they're admittedly wh**es, but that's the point. No good girl agrees to hu [hook up] with dom, how else would he get that shit."

She continued:

"Yeah 100% that's why he feels so alone."

The text message Noel sent Cassandra also read:

"But he needs the dirty girls bc they party and do the ratchet shit he needs for the videos… Good girls are boring. He can't film u and I, we aren't content."

Since the leaked text message surfaced online, internet sleuths have branded Natalie Noel as a "pick me girl", an internet slang used for women who identify themselves as different from other women simply to get a man's attention.

Natalie Noel says she "stands by the victims" but believes otherwise in reality

The online personality has been endlessly supporting David Dobrik since he started receiving backlash online. The latter was called out for purchasing alcohol for underage students and also filming a video in the same apartment when the alleged s**ual assault took place.

Noel also appeared on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, where she commented on the allegations that surfaced online. Speaking of David Dobrik's involvement, she had said:

"Even the shit which went down, it was really about another dude. Another guy did something. David just happened to be there."

Although Natalie Noel had taken to Twitter stating that she acknowledges, hears, and supports "those who came forward" and "stands by the victims", it seems that she does not believe so in reality.

As the s**ual assault allegations remain fresh in the minds of many, David Dobrik continues to promote his upcoming Discovery+ show 'Discovering David Dobrik', which has rankled the internet even more.

It remains to see what comes of all this and what happens to all the personalities involved.

