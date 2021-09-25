Durte Dom attempts to “expose” David Dobrik over Hannah assault scandal, and the internet is unconvinced

YouTuber David Dobrik found himself losing subscribers, brand sponsorships and having to take an extended hiatus since sexual assault allegations were placed on former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis aka Durte Dom.

The latter finally took to YouTube today, explaining the events that transpired when several girls were invited to the Vlog Squad house. Two of them found themselves in Dom’s bedroom.

In March, Durte Dom was accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman as David Dobrik filmed a vlog in the same apartment where the event took place. It was also said that the two, along with other members of the Vlog Squad, purchased alcohol for underage girls.

After six months of heavy scrutiny faced by Vlog Squad members and David Dobrik himself, Durte Dom has returned to YouTube to defend himself against the allegations placed on him. Dobrik’s former assistant Cassandra accompanied the YouTuber.

In an 11 minute long video titled “exposing the truth”, Durte Dom spoke in detail about the night “Hannah” and her friend found themselves in a room with him. Dom explained that he had not ‘done a good job of separating Durte Dom, the crazy party animal, the guy who hooks up with a bunch of girls, and me, Dominykas.’

While speaking about the night in question, Dom claimed that he, Hannah, and her friend went to his room to “hook up” after several girls and the Vlog Squad had started drinking. As the three were in the bedroom, Dom claimed that Vlog Squad members David, Todd, and Jeff would “peek inside the room,” stating that they did not find anything wrong with doing so.

After the three finished having s*x, Dom claimed that Hannah fell asleep as she was “drinking more than the other girls” at the house party. Her friend ended up waking Hannah up and getting her dressed as the rest of the crew left to party elsewhere.

As Durte Dom explained the events that took place inside the bedroom, he stressed that Hannah and he had a cordial relationship in the following days. He shared text messages between him and Hannah, which showed them jokingly conversing about Hannah painting Dom’s nails.

As Dom continued to narrate the incident, he stated that Hannah texted him a few months later, telling him that the vlog filmed that night the three spent time together would have to be taken down from David Dobrik’s YouTube channel.

At this point in Dom’s video, he introduced Cassandra, Dobrik’s former assistant, who mentioned that David Dobrik did not want the video to be taken down from his channel. She stated that she contacted a lawyer who suggested that the video would have to be taken offline.

Cassandra said:

“One of the things I was constantly mentioning was that Dom maybe ra**d a girl and that they should contact a lawyer, and that they should have removed themselves [in relation to] Dom because of that situation.”

Concerningd David Dobrik’s character, Cassandra claimed that “this guy would make his friends drink pee” and was hardly as “philanthropic” as she thought he was.

David Dobrik became famous online after gifting several of his friend’s expensive cars.

Internet reacts to Durte Dom’s latest video

Though Durte Dom’s video was uploaded just a few hours ago when writing this article, the internet is not pleased with it appearing after several months of the initial accusations.

Many continued to show hatred towards David Dobrik and Durte Dom and stated that the two should not be provided a social media platform.

Some comments regarding the latest video include:

David Dobrik and Hannah have yet to comment on Durte Dom’s latest video.

