5 YouTubers with past allegations

YouTubers are just regular people, however, with enough influence and fame they are able to skate through cancelation. While many of the YouTubers listed below have been called out for their actions, they have also been able to return to the platform afterwards.

The following video creators have made their rounds in cancelation even though they deserved serious punishment.

YouTubers "cancelled" for their behavior

1) Romeo Lacoste

YouTuber Romeo Lacoste is best known for being a celebrity tattoo artist in Los Angeles, California. Lacoste has tattooed prominent figures including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and most recently TikTok star Tayler Holder.

In 2019, direct messages and texts were leaked to reveal Lacoste was having inappropriate conversations with underage fans. Allegedly, Lacoste sought out his fans from a group and invited them to do explicit activities before they turned 18 or if they waited until they were 18.

One young woman came forward and said she was in a relationship with YouTuber Lacoste from the age of 14 to 17. Romeo made a guest appearance on Keemstar's Drama Alert to acknowledge the accusations against him, but no further legal action was taken.

2) Shane Dawson

YouTuber Shane Dawson, a close staple to the platform since his first video in 2007, recently made a resurgence in 2020. Dawson's past videos were exposed as being problematic, along with tweets of the same nature.

Notably, Dawson's past was scrutinized by Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith. Both Smiths exposed Shane Dawson's video of him sexualizing then-eleven-year-old Willow Smith.

The staple YouTuber also attempted to justify pedophilia in a podcast by comparing it to fetishes. Shane Dawson also previously admitted to finding one of his underage fans "hot".

Many of his actions have caused netizens to call for further investigation or legal action to protect the platform's future from Dawson, but no such action has taken place.

Shane Dawson, along with fiance Ryland Adams, have recently announced their plans to move to Colorado.

3) Onision

YouTuber Onision was previously best known for his musical content along with open talks on mental health, emotions and comedy. However, Onision's platform did not last following several allegations from underage people who claimed he was attempting to groom them.

The accusers stated he was sending suggestive messages even though he knew they were underage. Following many allegations and a surface investigation, To Catch A Predator host Chris Hansen got involved to lead the charge.

Onision refused to give Hansen an interview, and following a failed attempt to sue the former NBC series host, his online career has stagnated downward.

4) David Dobrik

YouTuber David Dobrik, like Shane Dawson, has recently made a return after a hiatus following claims. Dobrik, leader of the Vlog Squad, was involved in friend Durte Dom's allegations from a young woman.

The young woman, who was underage at the time of the event, accused Durte Dom of sexual assault while she was intoxicated. She also reached out to Dobrik to take down a video that clearly showed her, and four other friends talking to Dom before being escorted to his room.

The YouTuber also received his own allegations from former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois. Francois claimed that Dobrik explicitly told him the person he would be kissing before switching said person with co-host Jason Nash.

In the video the event occurred, Francois was distraught after learning who he was kissing. However, Dobrik and Nash did it a second time to Francois and received the same interaction.

Members of the Vlog Squad came to Dobrik's defense but to no avail. In light of the allegations, Dobrik and other Vlog Squad members have lost longtime sponsors including SeatGeek and Honey. David has since returned to vlogging as of June 2021.

5) James Charles

Beauty YouTuber James Charles is no stranger to allegations by now. The 22-year-old recently returned from a short-term hiatus to acknowledge his past mistakes. The video has since been deleted and replaced with a similar video where he lightly acknowledged the allegations while doing his makeup.

James Charles has been accused by several underage fans of messaging and behaving inappropriately with them. In the screenshots, many of the young men have shared conversations held between them and Charles.

Most recently, Charles was criticized for reaching out to his fanbase to message him as a graphic designer, having a photoshoot in an arcade and tagging an underage streamer in his Instagram story.

The beauty YouTuber has moved past all recent allegations and criticisms and has continued with his original content.

