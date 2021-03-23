David Dobrik drama: Video of TikToker accusing Vlog Squad's 'Durte Dom' of forcing himself on her surfaces

David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad have been under a lot of fire lately. Keeping in mind all the accusations that have come out against David Dobrik, a good chunk of his sponsors have withdrawn their support of his ventures.
Many women have also accused squad member Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis of sexual assault. A video from 2020 has now surfaced, with a TikToker accusing him of forcing himself on her on the pretext of an introduction to Dobrik.
The video was posted sometime last year, much before the current allegations against Dom surfaced.
TikToker accuses Durte Dom from David Dobrik's Vlog Squad of sexual assault
In the above video, the TikToker is seen explaining her situation. She claims to have gone with Dom only because she was a fan of David Dobrik and wanted to meet him.
However, upon reaching the latter's apartment, she realized that Dobrik wasn't there, and recalled the ordeal she we through. The alleged victim also posted another video that TikTok took down.
This isn't the only time Dom has faced such allegations. Recently, two women came out and accused Dom and the Vlog Squad of coercing them into sexual situations on the pretext of being featured in their videos.
Regarding the accusations of violating consent, David Dobrik spoke about it in an interview. He confirmed that he was aware of the incident. But it was consensual, according to him.
While the individuals accused Dom of being the main offender, they noted that David Dobrik, despite not being involved in the situation, was the one fueling the situation.
With all these allegations in mind, the 24-year-old came out with an apology video on YouTube. He apologized to everyone who may have been assaulted over time for the sake of his videos.
The Slovakia-born internet star also said that he should have listened to everyone who came out with these allegations and that he shouldn't have cracked jokes on this very matter.
David Dobrik has even distanced himself from his app, Dispo. In light of the allegations against Dom, the company released a statement on Twitter, condemning all forms of sexual harassment.
They went on to say that they were supportive of David Dobrik's decision to step away from Dispo.
From the looks of it, the matter surrounding David Dobrik, Dom, and the Vlog Squad has only started to unwind and may begin to escalate for the worse.