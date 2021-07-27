Trisha Paytas slams David Dobrik's assistant Natalie Noel for defending him against assault allegations 

YouTuber Trisha Paytas slammed David Dobrik’s childhood friend Natalie Noel after Noel appeared on the BFF’s podcast on July 22. Paytas took to her YouTube channel to give her opinion on the interview. The former Frenemies co-host attacked Noel for supporting Vlog Squad leader Dobrik amidst the sexual assault allegations against former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom.

Paytas was previously dating Vlog Squad member Jason Nash, which gave her a closer look into how the popular friend group functions. After Paytas broke up with Jason Nash, she was on a relentless hunt to expose popular members of the friend group for their wrongdoings.

What did Trisha Paytas say against David Dobrik’s friend?

The 33-year-old fired at Natalie Noel for supporting David Dobrik. This was the first interview Noel had given where she showcased her loyalty to Dobrik after the assault allegations were dropped. In reference to Noel standing behind Dobrik, Paytas said,

“She went on the podcast and said David was with the guy that did something, David did nothing wrong. He was just with the guy, wrong place, wrong time. She said he was just there. And I quote- ‘David was just there.”

The news regarding the alleged incident was released by Business Insider on March 17. The victim revealed that she was coerced into illegally drink alcohol and was too intoxicated to consent to sexual activities with former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom.

In regards to the incident, Noel said on the podcast,

“Even the shit which went down, it was really about another dude. Another guy did something. David just happened to be there.”

When the alleged incident took place, David Dobrik was filming a video for his YouTube channel. Paytas said,

“The girls were brought in for a David vlog, he got alcohol for them and paid people to go get alcohol for them and supply alcohol to underage girls for a vlog. He filmed a let’s just say fake SA (sexual assault) but it was an actual SA that occurred. But he said that he faked it. First of all faking an SA or faking an ‘oh she has no clothes on,’ faking that is disgusting. But it actually did happen.”

The YouTuber also stated that David Dobrik went back to the apartment where the incident took place, to film more clips for his Vlog. In regards to the illegal drinking, Trisha Paytas said,

“Even said in his (David Dobrik) vlog- after a little bit of coercion, a little bit of convincing. That’s straight up R (rape), that’s straight up R. And David wasn’t just there, he was an accomplice, and he was like the main driving point, the main reason and he put it all over the internet.”

After being dragged by the Internet, the 25-year-old stopped posting vlogs on his channel. David Dobrik returned with his famous 4 minute 20 second videos in June and began posting regularly.

