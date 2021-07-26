“One of them is going to get killed”: David Dobrik slammed as his friend rides bike into swimming pool atop a high-rise

The chaos never ends with David Dobrik. Vlog Squad member Ilya Fedorovich was recently filmed riding his bike into a pool at Dobrik’s party, attracting ire from the online community.

Dobrik, the Vlog Squad leader, has a history of filming dangerous stunts for his YouTube channel. Fellow squad member/YouTuber Jeff Wittek was injured a couple of months ago while filming a stunt.

The internet seems to be tired of seeing the risky stunts put online. Many said that the YouTuber would “never learn.” Others noted that David Dobrik would not stop until one of the members gets severely injured from the stunts.

David Dobrik’s history of filming dangerous stunts

The latest victim of wild stunts was Jeff Wittek. The Vlog Squad member then released a multi-video docuseries titled “Don't Try This At Home” on his YouTube channel, where he spoke in detail about a gruesome eye injury he experienced while filming a stunt for Dobrik’s vlogs.

The 31-year-old content creator was flung by a rope attached to an excavator operated by David Dobrik.

Fellow Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf had even accused Dobrik of “taking things too far” just for the sake of a video.

Other members have also spoken regarding the stunts performed in the 25-year-old’s vlogs. Scotty Sire mentioned in his podcast, “Skotcast,” that Dobrik wanted the stunt performers to get injured for the sake of the vlog.

“When he wants you to do something for the vlog, but you know he only wants you to do it because he wants you to fall off or hurt yourself. That’s what’s going to make it.”

Other dangerous stunts filmed for David Dobrik’s vlogs have also resurfaced. Vlog Squad member Nick Antonyan, aka “Jonah,” was seen driving a moped off a pipe into a pool. After recovering from the injuries he faced during the stunt, he said doctors mentioned that he had a 50% chance of dying.

In a TikTok compilation video, Vlog Squad member Heath Hussar was seen limping with an injury after he dived onto a table for Dobrik’s vlog.

David Dobrik also came under fire not long ago for filming a video with former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, who has been tied up in sexual assault allegations since March.

