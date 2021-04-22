Fans blame David Dobrik for Jeff Wittek's gruesome eye injury, after latter shares shocking footage of excavator accident

YouTuber and Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek has finally revealed how he suffered a gruesome eye injury last year that almost cost him his life.
The 31-year-old content creator recently released his very own multi-video docuseries titled "Don't Try This At Home," which revolves around his life on Staten Island and his friendship with David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.
While the first episode focussed more upon his Staten Island upbringing and his barbershop career, things took a more serious turn in the second episode. The second episode revealed how he suffered a ghastly injury to his face.
In the aforementioned clip, David Dobrik can be seen recklessly operating an excavator crane, where he dangerously flings several of his Vlog Squad members around.
Just prior to Jeff Wittek's turn, Corinna Kopf had accused Dobrik of "taking things too far" for the sake of a joke.
Her admonishment foreshadowed what was to come. Jeff Wittek then described exactly what happened during his turn:
"I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake. Yeah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f*****g rope and tried to make a goddamn funny video for people but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f*****g idiot I know was driving it. "
The next few seconds were a blur, as Wittek was to then be at the receiving end of a fatal injury and sunk to the water below.
This caused the rest of the Vlog Squad to rush towards him. The video also ended with a cliffhanger.
Jeff Wittek accident video: David Dobrik slammed for almost killing Jeff Wittek while filming vlog
Back in June 2020, Jeff Wittek had informed his fans about an injury that he had sustained in an accident, which reportedly took place during the filming of a vlog.
While he refrained from going into detail back then, he revealed that he had "broken his skull and face in a few places" due to the accident.
He later revealed that the accident occurred during the shooting of a Vlog in Utah.
With his recent video throwing light upon the situation, fans were shocked to learn that the injury he suffered in 2020 was the result of David Dobrik's sheer negligence.
Even more concerning was the fact that right after Corinna Kopf complained about David Dobrik taking it too far, the latter proceeded to abruptly stop the excavator.
In light of the disturbing revelation, several fans took to Twitter to slam David Dobrik.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
With his sexual assault scandal still fresh in people's minds, it doesn't look like David Dobrik's going to get a break anytime soon.