Fans blame David Dobrik for Jeff Wittek's gruesome eye injury, after latter shares shocking footage of excavator accident

YouTuber and Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek has finally revealed how he suffered a gruesome eye injury last year that almost cost him his life.

The 31-year-old content creator recently released his very own multi-video docuseries titled "Don't Try This At Home," which revolves around his life on Staten Island and his friendship with David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

While the first episode focussed more upon his Staten Island upbringing and his barbershop career, things took a more serious turn in the second episode. The second episode revealed how he suffered a ghastly injury to his face.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Jeff Wittek shares footage of his accident. Jeff gets flung around on rope by excavator operated by David Dobrik. Jeff says "But this is where I made a mistake, I forgot the biggest f*cking idiot I know was driving it." pic.twitter.com/xdT63Qq1Sb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 22, 2021

In the aforementioned clip, David Dobrik can be seen recklessly operating an excavator crane, where he dangerously flings several of his Vlog Squad members around.

Just prior to Jeff Wittek's turn, Corinna Kopf had accused Dobrik of "taking things too far" for the sake of a joke.

Her admonishment foreshadowed what was to come. Jeff Wittek then described exactly what happened during his turn:

"I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake. Yeah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f*****g rope and tried to make a goddamn funny video for people but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f*****g idiot I know was driving it. "

The next few seconds were a blur, as Wittek was to then be at the receiving end of a fatal injury and sunk to the water below.

This caused the rest of the Vlog Squad to rush towards him. The video also ended with a cliffhanger.

Jeff Wittek accident video: David Dobrik slammed for almost killing Jeff Wittek while filming vlog

Back in June 2020, Jeff Wittek had informed his fans about an injury that he had sustained in an accident, which reportedly took place during the filming of a vlog.

While he refrained from going into detail back then, he revealed that he had "broken his skull and face in a few places" due to the accident.

He later revealed that the accident occurred during the shooting of a Vlog in Utah.

With his recent video throwing light upon the situation, fans were shocked to learn that the injury he suffered in 2020 was the result of David Dobrik's sheer negligence.

Even more concerning was the fact that right after Corinna Kopf complained about David Dobrik taking it too far, the latter proceeded to abruptly stop the excavator.

He literally stopped it mid motion! You can’t tell me he didn’t do this on purpose for views.. — Tren$etta 💋 (@xTrendy_D) April 22, 2021

In light of the disturbing revelation, several fans took to Twitter to slam David Dobrik.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

watching that video made me nauseous if jeff was even a little bit closer to that machine he would be dead and the fact that he doesn't blame him just dont sit right with me — cam (@kidshrimpy) April 22, 2021

Jeff Witteck almost died filming one of David Dobrik’s vlog, he has life long injuries, physically and mentally. I can’t believe how irresponsible you can be, when you’re willing to risk your “friends” life for content. There’s a serious lack of empathy and common sense. pic.twitter.com/ZNcwHjHcA7 — alli (@allisonprivera) April 20, 2021

David caused Jeff's accident, had everyone around keep quiet, & then quit youtube. Having ppl do your dirty work is terrible. idc how rich you are or how many cars you giveaway. You are a POS. & his friends should be ashamed to be associated w/ him & allowing it.#DavidDobrik — ray🌙 (@cheeekychris) April 22, 2021

This is why I truly hope David never comes back. Because honestly he’s a danger to people everywhere. Like. Honestly I have a lot more respect for Jeff now than I did before hand — The Weed Queen (@TheSmolBean420) April 22, 2021

Also, why the fuck are they making content like this for kids! I can’t. — Daniel Pants (@DanielPantss) April 22, 2021

I think he saw how Jeff was flying and tried slowing down. Either way David's fault and he shouldn't have been driving that in the first place. David's lucky Jeff didn't get killed... — Lanie (@MoreHoodies) April 22, 2021

I used to love David's Videos and was such a big fan of his until I got to know to what extents he will go to make a 4 min vlog. He is responsible for this.

Fuck @DavidDobrik — Hitesh Rewri (@hiteshrewri1) April 22, 2021

David is selfish and just not a good friend or person, even if he had a license to operate that machine I’m sure he didn’t have months of practicing on it unlike Jeff,Todd, and Natalie who had to dedicate their time to jumping out of the plane MULTIPLE times and Take classes. — Jasmine (@jasminemariec18) April 22, 2021

i just watched the video. i'm appalled that he just kept all that in the hiding this whole time. I'd be suing until he had nothing left — raiyan (@xxiyxz) April 22, 2021

David Dobrik was too chicken shit to do the 25 skydiving feats his vlog squad did. His failure to keep his friends safe is disgusting and vile. He pulls in the dough, ghosts his friends when things go bad, and skips out on tough bits for content. He is accountable. — molly harvey (@mollyha02267895) April 22, 2021

David Dobrik was swinging Jeff Wittek around while driving the excavator with ONE hand. He has his camera in the other hand filming him. What the hell pic.twitter.com/1QeDDoaA38 — jamieeee (@jamiejerwa) April 22, 2021

i just saw jeff wittek’s accident video and holy shit david dobrik is literally the worst, how could he put somebodies life at risk like that and now he has injuries that will last a lifetime.. he should go to jail tbh pic.twitter.com/EwzKbo0TaL — 🪁 JD got suspended (@mariahblackpink) April 21, 2021

bc they aren’t his friends, they’re his props. — Nik (@nik_inthesky) April 22, 2021

Holy fucking shit. I work w/ and around heavy machinery like this and it’s no joke whatsoever. Absolutely mind blown that full grown adults stood around and/or participated in this... Jeff is lucky to be alive and David is lucky he didn’t face criminal charges for this. — pseudonym (@tonystarkstan5) April 22, 2021

TW: I’ve never felt so angry at a dumb ass influencer before. David Dobrik needs to be stopped. He’s always been irresponsible at his friends expense for YOUTUBE videos. He COULD have been charged with manslaughter had Jeff been inches closer to the excavator. IM LIVIDDDDD pic.twitter.com/eT2wEde46k — Kat (@katmauvearts) April 22, 2021

With his sexual assault scandal still fresh in people's minds, it doesn't look like David Dobrik's going to get a break anytime soon.