“They can keep him”: Internet reacts after David Dobrik reveals he is stranded in Slovakia

David Dobrik is collaborating with Discovery+ to release his travel show Discovering David Dobrik, premiering later this year. The controversial prankster will be traveling the world with his friends, which he “can’t wait” for.

The Slovakian native recently traveled back to his hometown, which he had not visited since he was six. His immigrant family had moved to Chicago, and David Dobrik did not hold a visa until recently.

The 25-year-old is now facing issues with his newly attained green card. He is not able to return to Los Angeles from Slovakia.

David Dobrik took to his Instagram stories to tell his fans that vlogs will not be uploaded to his YouTube channel until he is back in the US. The YouTuber also mentioned that his friends flew back to the States even as he works on fixing issues related to his visa:

“This is taking way long, and it is a lot harder than I thought it was, getting my visa and green card. This is like a scavenger hunt. I hope to return to the States soon. It’s like I’m lost. I’m stranded.”

Internet pleased with David Dobrik’s delayed return to the States

David Dobrik has gone from an ever-loved YouTuber who can do no wrong to being one of the most despised content creators online. This happened after he was involved in a s**ual harassment case with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis.

After Dobrik took to his Instagram stories to announce that he was having difficulties returning to the States, the internet did not feel remorseful for the YouTuber. Some comments included:

“We don’t want him here. Keep him, sis.”

Another said:

“life is just the worst for David, stuck in a beautiful country with a fantastic vantage of the mountains right outside his premier airbnb.”

One user wrote:

“Run away and never return simba.”

The internet reacts to David Dobrik’s inability to return to the States 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

The internet reacts to David Dobrik’s inability to return to the States 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

The internet reacts to David Dobrik’s inability to return to the States 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

David Dobrik’s latest Instagram post included him in Paris posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The picture was captioned:

Also Read

“David has officially left the county.”

Despite all the online backlash, ardent fans continue to wait for him to return and upload his weekly vlogs.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer