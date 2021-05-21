5 Biggest Problems with David Dobrik

David Dobrik is one of the most influential content creators of the current generation. However, after the recent misconduct allegations leveled against him, he has been ostracized by most of the online community.

With over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, David Dobrik was known to make his audience laugh. Although sometimes, all fans could agree that the influencer went too far.

Here are the 5 biggest problems the public has with David Dobrik:

5) David Dobrik and retaining certain friendships

Following an article released by Insider, Dom Zeglaitis, a longtime friend of David Dobrik, faced sexual assault allegations.

In 2021, a victim spoke out about a vlog from 2018, claiming that David had orchestrated a skit, which ended up with her getting assaulted later that night. Fans were upset with David, not only for planning the skit, but for remaining friends with Dom long after these allegations came to light.

4) The recklessness of David Dobrik

While some may see it as entertaining, David Dobrik's recklessness has sometimes been at the expense of the safety of his friends.

An example comes from the video above, where David is shown lighting a firework inside his friend's house. Recently, David has also been accused of seriously injuring Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek during a stunt with an excavator.

As these risky skits are what give him views, friends and fans of his have noted that David has a problem with being reckless.

3) David Dobrik not fully apologizing

Amid his misconduct allegations, David Dobrik took to his third channel, the VIEWS podcast, to offer an apology.

He titled his first apology, "We need to talk", only discussing the ongoing issues for a little over two minutes. The YouTube community, along with David's fans, were appalled by the short message.

To add to that, David has had a history of not publicly acknowledging his wrong-doings.

2) David Dobrik's insensitive jokes

Since "cancel culture" is more prominent now than ever, most of David's jokes wouldn't slide today. Back then, however, most of David Dobrik's content involved poking fun at his friends and their appearances.

As the "butt" of the joke, Vlog Squad member Jonah was formerly David's right hand man for content. Since Jonah was overweight, David felt it would be hilarious to constantly make berating comments towards him.

Later on, as fans rewatched his old content, they realized how immensely problematic and insensitive this was.

1) David Dobrik's pranks

Although his pranks were usually quite entertaining for his audience to watch, David Dobrik missed the mark when he posted a now-deleted vlog in 2018 containing a skit where Vlog Squad member Seth Francois was assaulted.

Fans of David found the "prank" extremely insensitive, as it featured Seth in a "kissing prank". The vlog was David's worst received.

David Dobrik is currently on a social media hiatus following the allegations. However, rumors have sparked that he may be set to return in June.