"Hide your sons": Brittany Renner slammed over 'predatory' tweet as PJ Washington grooming scandal looms large 

Social media star Brittany Renner is raising red flags on Twitter after she tweeted “predatory” content. The 29-year-old influencer made headlines earlier this year after rumors regarding her "grooming" basketballer PJ Washington made the news.

The Charlotte Hornets’ power forward player was demanded to pay $200k in child support to his ex-partner Brittany Renner, but he refused. Ever since the two breaking up made headlines along with their battle regarding child support, fans of Washington have accused Renner of “grooming” the athlete.

Brittany Renner accused of "grooming" PJ Washington (Image via Ballislife/ Facebook)

Some internet sleuths found pictures of the fitness social media influencer at 18-year-old Washington’s basketball game. Brittany Renner was reportedly in her mid-20s at the time. One netizen had tweeted:

"You stalked an 18 year old in college while you were pushing 30 and had a kid with him just to drop him. You’re the worst kind of human.”

Since then, Renner has been pocking fun at herself as she denies the grooming allegations. She had responded before to such accusation with a tweet reading- “tell me more, this is getting juicy.”

Brittany Renner’s latest tweet causes a stir online

The mother of a young boy took to Twitter on October 16, sharing a picture of herself at Jackson State University. Along with the photo, she tweeted:

“Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons”

This is not the first time the influencer has found herself in a controversy. In the early years of her online stardom, Brittany Renner revealed that she had intimate relationships with several high-profile celebrities and athletes. Though the influencer did not reveal their names in her book "Judge This Cover," the men in question are Tyga, Chris Brown, Drake, Trey Songz, Lil Uzi Vert, Casey Therriault, and Colin Kaepernick.

Many NBA followers were surprised by Brittany Renner unashamedly poking fun at herself regarding the “grooming” accusations against her. Reacting to her latest tweet, some internet sleuths responded:

🎃SpookyReezy🎃 @StillReezyGawd @brittanyrennerr The majority of those men are a little over 18 and 19 years old, this is predatory behavior @brittanyrennerr The majority of those men are a little over 18 and 19 years old, this is predatory behavior

The social media influencer posted the same photo on Instagram, and the tweet was used as a caption. It seems as though the influencer is not bothered by the online hate. Brittany Renner continues to post pictures of herself along with her fans on her Instagram stories.

