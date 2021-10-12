Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, in a 2021-22 NBA preseason matchup on Wednesday.

While the Mavs have won their two previous games, the Hornets have lost two on the bounce. James Borrego quickly needs to find a lineup and game plan for the Hornets that works well for the team before the preseason begins. This match would be the best opportunity to do so.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 13th; 6:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 14th, 4:00 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are running hot this preseason. Luka Doncic led his team in scoring in their win against the Donovan Mitchell-less Utah Jazz. In Dallas' second preseason game against the LA Clippers, which they won 122-114, Kristaps Porzingis and Eugene Omoruyi combined for 36 points.

Doncic and co. will look to continue their winning momentum in this game. With Porzingis and Doncic in form and a healthy bench for support, the Mavericks are virtually impossible to stop.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Calling Luka Doncic exceptional would be an understatement. The Mavericks superstar is only 22, but is one of the most phenomenal scorers in the league. He is the highest-scoring player in the league under the age of 25.

In his first preseason game, Doncic recorded 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Against the Clippers, he registered 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. He will likely be the key scorer and playmaker for the Mavericks against the Hornets.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Tim Hardaway Jr.; F - Kristaps Porzingis; F - Josh Green; C - Dwight Powell.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have not enjoyed a great start to their preseason. They have dropped consecutive games against the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although they won their first against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Hornets could have their task cut out against the Mavericks, who could pose a much greater threat than Mark Daigneault's squad.

While James Bouknight, Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball have been excellent offensively, the team has struggled at the defensive end. They have also found stopping rival scorers difficult, especially in key moments.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball tonight:19 Points
9 Assists
8 Rebounds
50% FG
Only 26 Minutes. 🔥

9 Assists

8 Rebounds

50% FGOnly 26 Minutes. 🔥 LaMelo Ball tonight:19 Points

9 Assists

8 Rebounds

50% FGOnly 26 Minutes. 🔥 https://t.co/oXaETWLO0L

LaMelo Ball, after winning the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year award, is starting his sophomore year on a great note. He has performed spectacularly in all three of the games the Hornets have played.

His best performance of the preseason came against the Heat. Ball dropped 19 points and nine dimes, and gathered eight rebounds to help his team almost clinch the match. He could be a key player for the Hornets against the Mavs.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - James Bouknight; F - Miles Bridges; F - Jalen McDaniels; C - PJ Washington.

Mavericks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks look unbeatable at the moment, with Doncic and Porzingis in form. But the Hornets have a more balanced bench. It could be a tough match for either team, but the Hornets could inflict a first preseason loss of the season on the Mavs.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Hornets?

The match will be available for viewing nationally on ESPN, and locally on Bally Sports SE-CHA. You can also watch the game online on Mavs.com.

