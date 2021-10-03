5 NBA teams that might exceed expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season

It's rare for the NBA season to go the way that most people would have expected before opening day. Everyone is going to have varying expectations, but there are almost always a few teams that outperform general expectations and a few that underperform.

Using last season as an example, I'm not sure you could find anyone who was predicting the Phoenix Suns to finish with the second-best regular-season record on their way to an NBA Finals appearance. The Atlanta Hawks making the Eastern Conference Finals was also a surprise.

Then there were the Boston Celtics, who finished as the seventh seed in the East. Toronto didn't even make the play-in games and became draft-focused towards the year's end. James Harden was on the Houston Rockets to start the season but was quickly rerouted to the Brooklyn Nets and Houston wound up winning just 17 total games.

There are some unpredictable factors - injuries being the primary one - but sometimes rosters just finally find their ideal style or a coaching change makes all the difference.

On that note, here are five teams who could end up overperforming in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 - Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have an intriguing roster heading into the 2021-22 season, headlined by their offensive versatility. LaMelo Ball secured the Rookie of the Year award last season and should take another jump as the team's future leader.

Terry Rozier secured the bag this offseason after producing borderline All-Star numbers. Gordon Hayward somehow seems to be forgotten about in many NBA conversations, but he is now reportedly healthy.

Expecting internal growth in the young talents of Miles Bridges and PJ Washington seems reasonable as well. If either one of those two can take a substantial leap, the trajectory of this Charlotte team could change quickly.

Losing Devonte Graham could be seen as crucial to some, but the team has plenty of guard depth and Graham seemed like the odd man out at times last season. Brining in Kelly Oubre Jr. makes the roster more well-rounded, and Oubre could greatly benefit from playing alongside gifted distributors like Ball and Hayward.

Rookie James Bouknight could end up as one of the steals of the draft with his scoring acumen, and Kai Jones and JT Thor are intriguing as well. However, production from any of those players should not be expected.

With a fairly similar roster, promising coaching, and the potential for some internal improvement, the Charlotte Hornets could surprise people in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#4 - Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors were presented with one of the weirdest circumstances any team in NBA history has dealt with last season. Due to COVID-19, traveling outside of the United States to play games in Toronto would have proven to be too complicated for the league.

As a result, the Raptors were given a temporary home in Tampa Bay, Florida. They spent the season playing their "home" games there, rather than in front of their actual fanbase while also being forced into different training facilities and housing than they were accustomed to.

The national pandemic has affected the entire NBA, but no team was affected more than the Raptors. As for their offseason changes, the Raptors lost what many would say is the best player in franchise history, Kyle Lowry, to free agency.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes from Florida State. Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa were the return of Lowry's sign-and-trade, and Khem Birch was their notable signing.

Pascal Siakam becoming the focal point could be beneficial for him, as he was reportedly questioning how the front office viewed him. OG Anunoby is primed for a breakout season with a larger role and flashes of self-creation last year. Internal growth from Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and Yuta Watanabe could be on the way.

With the Raptors now back in the comforts of their home arena and city, one of the best coaches in the league in Nick Nurse, and intriguing young talent, Toronto could comfortably make the postseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far